CJNG and the strong warning they released on video where they assure that they are going against “El Chaparro” and “El Viejón” for the Michoacán massacre – Prensa Libre

Members of this criminal organization led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”, also launched a strong threat towards those responsible for this brutal armed attack.

More than two weeks after the massacre that left at least a dozen dead during a wake in San José de Gracia, Michoacán, the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) condemned these events.

Through social networks, the Mencho Special Forces, a group that makes up the CJNGreleased a video in which they are seen wearing camouflaged uniforms, balaclavas and a large arsenal of weapons.

These assassins, who are under the command of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the CJNG, reported that they will start a war against those responsible for the massacre registered in Michoacán last Sunday, February 27, mainly against “El Chaparro”, who has been directly linked to this attack.

“Our war is with you, ordinary and treacherous Chaparro for the events that occurred on February 27, 2022 in San José de Gracia because what you did has no forgiveness,” they assured while holding high-caliber weapons.

In addition, they announced to people that their intention is not to mess with them or cause them harm upon arrival, since what they want is to make the aforementioned drug trafficker pay for his deplorable actions.

“To clarify the rumors that are being heard to the public, this war is against Chaparro and his people and we are not from Michoacán or Sinaloa, we are the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.”

Later, the members of the CJNG They gave a list of aliases against whom they plan to start a war for their support of “El Chaparro” and its direct relationship with the murder of dozens of people during a wake held in San José de Gracia.

“We are coming for you Negro, Palillo, Pajaro, Chuy, Viejón, Porfirio, Benjas and all the dogs that support you,” they announced.

An armed group calling themselves "Mencho Special Forces" of the #CJNG launches threats to a rival group led by "El Chaparro", they accuse him of being responsible for the massacre that occurred in San José de Gracia, Michoacán on February 27. They say they will go after him and his henchmen.

On February 27, 2022, a group of hit men entered a wake held in San José de Gracia, Michoacán, and executed dozens of people.

This fact was recorded by some people who were in houses near the attack and immediately the videos went viral on social networks.

After the attack, the Ministry of Citizen Security reported that the perpetrators of the massacre were an armed group called “Pájaro Sierra”who murdered “El Pelón” and other people after having differences with “El Viejón”, a member of this criminal organization.