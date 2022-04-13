CJNG. Salsa Club, the den of Mexican drug traffickers in Colombia

Saint Joseph. – A precise order was given by the Colombian brothers Castro Gómez —Álvaro Uriel, alias Machete, and Robin Alirio, alias Gordo— that night of Friday, October 31, 2020: “Attentive to attend to the young people of Mexico, whatever they ask for. The best for them.”

The orders, captured in telephone conversations intercepted by Colombian anti-drug agents, showed that it was a special day for the two Colombians due to the reopening of Disco Salsa Club, a luxurious nightclub owned by them in the San Juan de la Costa resort and in a crucial base of the Mexican cartels installed in Colombia: the southern department (state) of Nariño, bordering Ecuador.

The nightclub was one more of the facades of the Castro Gómez, since in San Juan de la Costa they established a shipyard to manufacture semi-submersibles that, in a meticulous work of almost 10 years, were sent by the Pacific Ocean with a large quantity of cocaine to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), one of the most important in Mexico.

read also A woman was his undoing. Romantic date betrayed “Pitt”, the Mexican capo detained in Colombia

In a Colombian police operation with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and after more than three years of investigations, Machete and Gordo were detained in December 2020 for extradition. At the request of the Florida State Court, the US requested the arrests for drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The night of the last day of October 2020 was relevant for Machete and Gordo. Accustomed to opulence and ostentation, with mansions, cars and jewelry and lavish parties with relatives and friends, the brothers received Mexican emissaries from the CJNG as guests and took advantage of the date at the disco to coordinate the maritime smuggling of cocaine, via Central America, to Mexico and the US.

Between dancing and business

The activity at Disco Salsa Club was intensely promoted on social networks on the internet. The Castros hired Colombian salsa singers who traveled from Cali, the capital of the southwestern department of Valle del Cauca and a key player in Colombia’s drug trade.

The celebration was used by Colombian and US agents to infiltrate and find out the details of the Mexican-Colombian criminal alliance to traffic cocaine in semi-submersibles through a maritime corridor of the Pacific Ocean that leaves the coast of San Juan de la Costa en route to resupply in Central America with the goal in Mexico and the US.

The corridor covers the Pacific coasts of Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Central America and Mexico, and in the 21st century it became a vital drug trafficking route from South to North America. Colombia is the world’s largest producer of cocaine.

read also Luis de Tavira: “Mexican hostages of the drug war”

Gordo was arrested in 2007 by the FBI and the US Coast Guard when, aboard a speedboat, he moved 1,675 kilos of cocaine in the Pacific. After serving 10 years in prison in the US, he was repatriated and got involved in drug activity again.

The Colombian National Police confirmed that when Gordo returned to his country, Machete was entrenched as head of the organization with a “criminal empire” in Nariño with its own shipyard to build semi-submersibles and send alkaloids to Mexico as a stopover for trafficking to the US, market world leader in drug use.

Cali was consolidated as a refuge for Machete. From that city, the Colombian directed drug smuggling, sending an average of two to seven tons of cocaine per month to the CJNG. Gordo settled in San Juan de la Costa.

According to police information, the brothers quarreled after the reopening of the nightclub since Gordo verified that Machete betrayed him by hiding from him that he was doing drug deals with other buyers. There are reports that the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful in Mexico, was among the clients of the Castros.

Machete and Gordo were in trouble with their Mexican partners after, on December 1, 2020 and a week before their arrest, a speedboat with about two tons of cocaine sank.

The CJNG suffered another loss in August 2020 when the Colombian police seized 1,555 kilos of cocaine at sea and that, with a value of 18.6 million dollars, the network tried to traffic in a semi-submersible or handmade submarine through the Pacific. from Tumaco, a port of Nariño, to Mexico.

The Police Antinarcotics Directorate reported that the semi-submersible, with an approximate cost of one million 200 thousand dollars, had a cargo capacity of up to three tons and a satellite navigation system that would have allowed it to reach Costa Careyes, in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, in the first week of September 2020.

old ties

The presence of Mexicans at Disco Salsa Club reconfirmed that the CJNG, which emerged in the second half of the 2000s, forged close ties with criminal groups in Colombia in the 2010s.

The Directorate revealed in August 2018 to EL UNIVERSAL that the fugitive Mexican drug trafficker Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho and head of the CJNG, established ties with the guerrillas of the communist National Liberation Army (ELN) to buy cocaine and traffic it from Colombia to Central America. , Mexico and the US.

Oseguera, 55 years old and one of the most wanted men in Mexico for organized crime, negotiated with the ELN the shipment of the hallucinogen in sailboats, fishing boats and speedboats from three departments of Colombia in the Pacific: Chocó (northwest), Nariño and Valle from Cauca.

Colombian police and military authorities alerted this newspaper to an incessant deployment of Mexican drug traffickers in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Central America to dominate the production, transportation, distribution and marketing of cocaine.

The Colombian government warned in January 2017 that since 2014 it detected an increase in the entry into that nation of Mexican drug traffickers from the Sinaloa cartels, CJNG and others who, as alleged tourists and businessmen, penetrate drug-producing areas to buy cocaine for Export to Mexico and the US.