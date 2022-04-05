CJNG. The daughter of “El Mencho” is released after serving more than 2 years sentence in the US

Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez “La Negra”, daughter of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes “El Mencho”, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)was released after serving the 30-month prison sentence imposed by the federal court of the District of Columbia.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Oseguera, 35, was released on March 14, 2022, a month ahead of schedule. Her scheduled release date was April 13.

The US Marshals service told media in the United States that Mencho’s daughter was no longer in any of its facilities.

Oseguera, born in California, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and pay a fine of 20 thousand. He was charged with five counts of involvement in transactions or dealings related to the property of a foreign person designated on the Treasury Department’s blacklist. In other words, she owned and managed companies listed for laundering money derived from the sale of drugs in the United States.

A few days before the start of the trial, the defense of “La Negra” reported that there was no need for such, because her client decided to change her statement and plead guiltywhich was formalized in March of last year.

The United States prosecutor’s office linked “La Negra” with companies that served as financial support not only to the CJNG led by her father, but also to “Los Cuinis”, headed by one of her uncles, Abigail González Valencia.

Oseguera González was arrested in Washington on February 26 when leaving the federal court of the District of Columbia, where she had attended the detention hearing of her brother Rubén Oseguera “El Menchito”, who is accused of being one of the leaders of the CJNG. and that he faces drug charges for which he can be sentenced to life in prison.

Read also: “La Negra”, daughter of “El Mencho”, was arrested just after her brother’s hearing

beach