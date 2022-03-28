CJNG. The secret dossier of the DEA against Matamba, the dangerous Colombian mobster and his two powerful associates

Monique BoteroMiami’s chief anti-narcotics prosecutor, and a special agent from the DEA of Tampa are two of the officials of the Government of United States that they are disconcerted by the escape of capo Juan Lárrison Castro Estupiñán, alias Matamba, from La Picota prison; and obsessed with recapturing him.

They had been tracking his movements, communications and adventures for 6 years. They have recruited three witnesses against him and identified the coordinators and investors of the millionaire shipments of cocaine that turned ‘Matamba‘ in one of the most wanted mobsters by Colombia and the United States.

Part of the interceptions were made by a couple of officers from the Colombian Anti-Narcotics Police who patiently listened to the members of the criminal organization.

The DEA even managed to record a call from ‘Matamba’ himself claiming for the fall of a shipment of 336 kilos of cocaine, on November 23, 2018. What the capo did not know is that his interlocutor, whom he threatened for the loss of the drug, was calling him from a cell in the Federal Detention Center (CDF) of Miami, under the control of the federal agent assigned to the case.

Thanks to the informants, they already know that a powerful and renowned horseman and a businessman, known as alias Lulo, are the other brains of the criminal organization of ‘Matamba’ and they were the ones who pulled the strings and bribed him for his escape.

DEA indictment.

the nazi swastika

TIME had access to the sealed indictment against the capo, where there are audios, data from meetings in hotels, shipments and even the violent charge to the mother of one of those involved for a drug shipment that was seized by the United States Coast Guard .

According to the dossier, all shipments of cocaine from ‘Matamba’ had three characteristics: the ORG seal, a Nazi swastika and its high purity.

Shipments with that swastika have recently been seized in Costa Rica, Guatemala and Argentina. In the latter country, ownership of the drug was attributed to the ‘Gulf clan’, the main partner of ‘Matamba’.

The file also indicates that Alexis Góngora Belalcázar, alias Neusa, a boatman and courier in the service of the drug trafficker ‘Lulo’, was allegedly in charge of logistics for the criminal organization.

“He got from fuel to food, in addition to taking care of the recruitment of the crew of the ships where the shipments of cocaine were going,” the document reads.

EL TIEMPO located ‘Neusa’ in the High Security pavilion PAS B de la Picota, the prelude to the extraditables, where ‘Matamba’ should have been held.

‘Neusa’ has made it known that he only met the current fugitive in prison. But he admits having worked as a messenger and boatman for ‘Lulo’, the owner of the 336 kilos of cocaine that left the port of Amarales, on the Nariño coast.

‘Neusa’ is 32 years old and was born in El Charco (Nariño), the same municipality where ‘Matamba’ is from, which has 40,000 inhabitants under threat, recent massacres, wooden houses and a landing strip.

Leader or mobster?

In the PAS B of La Picota also remains Jhonis Enrique Boya Meza, alias Maturana. This newspaper established that the DEA special agent assures that ‘Maturana’ is another of the criminal organization’s files.

What’s more, he added to the indictment an intercept in which ‘Neusa’, ‘Maturana’ and one of the informants speak.

In that call, it was revealed that 15 armed men arrived from Medellín and stormed a boat that remained at the mouth of the Tapaje River, on the Pacific, in the vicinity of El Charco.

They went to charge ‘Maturana’ for one of the shipments seized by the United States in Costa Rican waters.

‘Maturana’ would have told them that they could collect the money from a woman, who would be their own mother.

In Tumaco they were terrified that the Anti-Narcotics Police had arrived, on Monday, October 11 of last year, to capture alias Maturana. Until that day he was known as a respectable coconut farmer and community leader.

Locals assure that he participated in the peace process with the FARC, within the framework of the illicit crop substitution program. And that he was part of the Patriotic March in Nariño. In networks he appears as a defender of human rights and treasurer of the Gualajo river community council.

However, for the DEA agent, he was the man who hid the ‘Matamba’ emissary for three days, in charge of moving the 336 kilos of cocaine.

Like ‘Neusa’, ‘Maturana’ assures that he never met ‘Matamba’. In his defense, he has said that his only sin was giving lodging to one of the men from his organization.

However, one of the informants told the DEA agent that, in a meeting in Cali, he had spoken with ‘Maturana’ about the fall of the drug shipment that both negotiated. In addition, that ‘they were in the middle’: one put the cocaine and the other the logistics.

the other fugitive

According to the DEA special agent’s document, in addition to the aliases Lulo and the horseman, there is a third powerful ally of the fugitive ‘Matamba’. This is Ómer Muñoz Castro, alias Colón, a 47-year-old man from the municipality of Olaya Herrera (Nose).

The freshest piece of information obtained from him is that he stayed in the village of Pital de la Costa, a few kilometers from Tumaco, and apparently he is the one who knows the routes of the boat fleets, the drug crews and the contacts with the Mexican mafia. .

The DEA documented that at least two of the members of the gang held a meeting with ‘Colón’, at the Costa Real hotel in the region. According to the annexes of the indictment, he was in room 214 and a partner, in 215.

In boats, DEA and Police agents arrived at the hotel and confirmed that alias Colón gave his name and ID number there. And he did the same in an intercepted call in which he was processing a cell line for his partner.

Since before the new leak of ‘Matamba’ (the justice has been flown 15 times) his noted allies, ‘Maturana’ and ‘Neusa’, managed his express shipment to the United States, through his attorney Enrique Arce, criminal expert in extraditions, and the lawyer Yessica Troncoso Marquez.

What prosecutor Botero and the Tampa special agent are now looking for is to recapture ‘Matamba’ and for him to arrive before ‘Maturana’, ‘Colón’ and ‘Neusa’ to a prison in the United States.

EL TIEMPO established that the aforementioned capo had already sent messages to the authorities that he wanted to negotiate, but he mocked Inpec and the Colombian justice system.

For now, there is already one captured for his escape, Inpec inspector Milton Libardo Jiménez Arboleda. But this newspaper established that there are at least 12 names (including ‘Lulo’ and the horseman) under scrutiny, whose arrests and extraditions are imminent.

