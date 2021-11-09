$ CKB of Nervos flies | Compatibility with the Ethereum EVM arrives

On a weekend that opened to the downside with relatively few cryptocurrencies maintaining their price level. Among these there is some that grows by almost 30%. Let’s talk about $ CKB from Nervos Network, which recently introduced some very important news that can actually change their fates.

Dominating the scenario is the activation, on the beta mainnet, of Godwoken, an update that will allow you to use contracts and Dapps written for the EVM from Ethereum also on the network of Nervos.

Phenomenal boom on a gray day for cryptocurrencies

We can find this emerging cryptocurrency on Crypto.com – go here to get your free account with an exclusive $ 25 bonus, a high-quality intermediary – which for the 60 days following registration also allows purchases through credit card without additional fees.

For who holda on the long period there are also staking programs and SuperCharger – which offer very attractive returns, especially on emerging cryptocurrencies. We can decide to invest even a few euros.

What’s happening on Nervos Network and why is everyone buying?

It is very simple to understand the reason for the boom from Nervos Network on the market today. In fact, the network has introduced a very important update on mainnet beta (and therefore still in the testing phase). Smart contracts and Dapps written for the Ethereum, thanks to an additional layer that allows compatibility with the standards of $ ETH.

This is a very important move for the network, which will thus be compatible with the standards most used by developers, without a dev are forced to choose to devote excessive time to learn the functioning of a new ecosystem. An initiative of this type can have gods huge riots in terms of usage volumes. Is called Godwoken and also presents other very interesting news.

Developers will be able to bring their Ethereum Apps to Nervos without doing anything

The second layer of Nervos Network will be capable of hosting code written for Ethereum without any kind of adaptation. Give her App for DeFi up to those for other sectors. Everyone will be able to support technologies from Nervos.

The situation is also interesting from a more purely technical point of view – because a solution was used in multi-chain – which also allows the management of flexible wallets. This solution could be the first step towards a future in the Web3 for the protocol.

What will become of Nervos in the future? Here’s everything you need to know

There is actually a lot that is smoldering for the proverbial ashes Nervos Network. It is a system that has a lot to say and that with very innovative technological solutions can make a difference in the world of cryptocurrencies and of blockchain of the present and the future.

The level of capitalization is still quite low and would appear to leave room for future growth of token, towards higher altitudes. The fact of having it available at the intermediary Crypto.com makes it accessible to everyone, even to those who have little money to invest and prefer the simplicity of a exchange.