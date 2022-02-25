Claeh University already offers double degree courses: Medicine and Logistics – 02/25/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

The Claeh University (UCLAEH) begins this 2022 with a very important novelty: the students of two of their careers will be able to have a double degree, thanks to agreements recently signed with prestigious foreign universities. Those races are Medicine and the Bachelor of Logistics.

“The internationalization of higher education is an unstoppable phenomenon. All universities are increasingly turning to internationalization,” said the rector, Carlos de Cores, announcing the novelty and recalling that international experiences always have the addition of scientific enrichment and culture, both for students and teachers.

“We were generating links with very important institutions that are also interested in the internationalization process, because it is a mistake to think that it is only of interest to us. The world’s great universities consider internationalization as a necessity,” he added.

Signing of the agreement between UCLAEH and the University of Rome Tor Vergata. Photo: Diffusion

Thus, the students of the Faculty of Medicine will be able to access the double degree thanks to an agreement signed with the University of Rome Tor Vergatawhich has a very important campus, a Faculty of Medicine and a University Hospital that is a reference in several medical specialties.

“This process was very satisfactory, because it shows the solidity of the UCLAEH Medicine program, which has been valued by Italian peers as a good study program. It was like passing an exam,” said the rector.

In addition, he highlighted the pioneering nature of the agreement and added: “I am not aware of agreements of this type, which are of great value considering the special care that medical training entails.”

UCLAEH signs an agreement with the Universidad 3 de Febrero of Argentina. Photo: Diffusion

The Bachelor’s Degree in Logistics that begins in 2022 with a 100% online modality will also have the possibility of a double degree due to the agreement that was signed with the February 3 University of Argentinato.

In this case, it is a public university that operates in Buenos Aires. It provides specific training in Logistics and has a curriculum similar to Claeh University. “The study plans were analyzed, the equivalencies were established and the universities agreed that the student from one university can study 25% in the other and have a double degree,” explained the rector.

The imprint that the new career has is different from the one offered until now in the country. “With the profile that we want to give it, it is innovative in Uruguay. It is a profile oriented not so much to engineering, but to administration and management,” he explained. “It seemed like an important contribution to us and we managed to convene a group of professionals who have great experience in the subject,” said De Cores.

In addition, the two universities will evaluate the possibility of doing a joint career, he announced. “Logistics is a problem that has a clear regional dimension and it can be a good contribution to think of a common career, from the beginning, that is taught in two universities located in two countries bordering the Río de la Plata”, he analyzed. “This can greatly improve the quality of the skills of the graduates of this training and allow them to create networks that will facilitate their professional work,” she added.

The objective of the Logistics Degree is to train professionals capable of planning, organizing, directing and controlling logistics activities —mainly domestic and foreign trade— and their related activities (operations, transport, distribution, marketing, law and administration).