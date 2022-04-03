Claim Eugenio Derbez after film announcement | News from Mexico

A few days ago Eugenio Derbez gave details about his new film project, which deals with the story of the student from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Paloma Nayola, known as the “Niña Jobs”.

But the actor referred to the city as a “town” he does not say there is no light or paved streets, which bothered the population of this municipality.

He said that this new project is based on a true event, an inspiring story that he hopes will change education in Mexico.

It is the story of a girl who grew up in a small town in Matamoros and who became number one in the country and was even given a cover in an American magazine ‘The next Steve Jobs’”.

He added that it is an interesting story.

It is not a town they answer

After the actor’s comments, the reactions were immediate, some happy that he tells the story of the genius girl, but others also claimed that Matamoros is not a town.

Roberto Lee, who is a businessman in Matamoros and recently a municipal coordinator, went viral by publishing a poster and a text claiming Eugenio Derbez.