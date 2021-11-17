claim it and it will be yours forever – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft has announced that, for a limited time, it is possible to claim a copy free from Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory in PC version. Once paired with your Ubisoft Connect account, the game will be yours forever. You have until November 25th and you just need to go to this link.

The site of Ubisoft reads: “Get your free copy of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory on Ubisoft Connect PC before November 25! It’s the year 2008. Whole city blackouts … sabotage in world stock exchanges … corruption of organ electronic systems of National Defense … this is cyber warfare. You can download your free game on Ubisoft Connect PC from 2:00 pm on November 17th to 3:00 pm on November 25th (local time) and you can play it anytime! ”

A scene from Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory is also available for € 2.49 on Steam, at this address. Here she is official description: “You are Sam Fisher, the NSA’s most experienced secret agent. To complete your mission you will need to kill at close range, attack with your combat knife, shoot a prototype Land Warrior rifle, and use suppression techniques such as Breaking your neck. Also, venture into multiplayer co-op missions, where teamwork is the decisive weapon. You will have to improve on par with your enemy. ”

Tell us, what do you think of Ubisoft’s proposal?