Claim to Texas for hindering carriers

The White House called on the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbottfor the excessive revisions that are made to Mexican transportation that crosses the border and assured that the measure already has consequences in the increase of prices, not only in that state, but in USA.

“The governor’s unnecessary and redundant inspections of trucks passing through the ports of entry between Texas and Mexico have caused significant disruptions in the food and auto supply chains,” said the spokeswoman. Jen Psaki.

The official added that the actions of Texas also “affect the jobs of people and the livelihoods of working families in the United States.”

Also, he asked Abbott not to obstruct the security work on the border with Mexico that the Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for its acronym in English).

The White House, battling inflation and supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, covid-19insisted on his refusal to obstruct the continued flow of legitimate trade and travel.

“This slows manufacturing, hurts jobs and drives up prices for families in Texas and across the country,” he added. Psaki.

On April 6, the Texan governor announced the first of a series of actions to secure the southern border of USA after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention ended immigration removals under Title 42.

Abbott announced those border control and security measures to curb the illegal movement of migrants and drugs, which generated rejection from Mexico —through Foreign Relations— and now from the White House.

The inspections are applied at four border crossings with Texas: Zaragoza-Ysleta, Córdova-De las Américas, Colombia-Laredo and Reynosa-Pharr.

“Local businesses and trade associations are calling on Governor Abbott to reverse this decision because trucks are facing long delays of more than five hours at some border crossings and commercial traffic is down as much as 60 percent,” the presidential spokeswoman added.

first deal

New Lion Y Texas they signed an agreement of understanding to guarantee security in the 14 kilometers of shared border and speed up the crossing of cargo transport.

The governor Samuel Garcia He stressed that this understanding will also allow the detection of human and drug trafficking on the border with the United States.

“I am very happy to make history, because today (yesterday) two states, I think the two most important states (of Mexico and the US) are promoting a memorandum of understanding to help both sides to have a more secure border.

“In Nuevo León, yesterday we installed a series of checkpoints on our border to ensure that Governor Gregg Abbott will not have any problems with Nuevo León,” he said.

The Texan president recognized the actions of the authorities of that state to prevent the illegal trafficking of people.

“Governor Garcia has begun and will continue to strengthen security measures on the border side to prevent illegal migration,” he said.

The restrictive measures on Mexican transport are maintained at the crossings with Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas.

After signing an agreement with Nuevo León, the governor Abbott He left open the invitation to the other states that share a border to sit down to negotiate similar pacts.

“I look forward to working with other governors who have bridges that go into Texas, with whom we can hopefully come to similar agreements,” he said at the news conference with Samuel Garcia.

Abbott noted that the governments of Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Chihuahua, and the head of the North American Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Robert Velascohave been in contact with your office for the signing of similar memorandums.

The goal of his plan, he said, is for people to know the consequences of an open border.

​