Claiming the Facade Bonus if the building faces the railway: the regulations

They are admitted to the concessions provided by the Bbonus facades also those interventions aimed at the restructuring and recovery of the external envelope of a building overlooking a railway line: the railway, in fact, can be considered as “land for public use”. Here is what theRevenue Agency.

The case: Bonus facades for building overlooking the railway

The Agency’s answer comes following the question of a taxpayer, which it intends to carry out remediation interventions of the whole external perimeter of a building owned by him: part of the facade overlooks a public road, while the rest is visible only from the railway network.

The taxpayer asks if it is possible to take advantage of the Facade Bonus for such interventions, that is, if we can speak of “public land” also for the portion of the facade that turns onto the railway.

Yes to the Facade Bonus for interventions on parts visible from the railway

The Revenue Agency reminds that, by specific provisions, only the works carried out on the parts of the facade can be facilitated visible from the public road. After this premise, the Agency clarifies that – as per paragraph 2 of article 822 of the civil code – it is possible to classify the railway network as “land for public use”: even the works carried out on the parts of the facade visible only from the railway can then be eligible for the facades bonus.

Specifically, the deduction applies to interventions on the visible external envelope of the building, on the front, front and main part of the building, both on the other sides of the building and on the elements of the facade constituting only the “vertical opaque structure”.

On the other hand, the facility does not apply to interventions carried out on the internal facades of the building, as well as for the replacement of windows, frames, grates, doors and gates.

by Aurora Tamigio