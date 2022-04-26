Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston and a mythical beast… are the rumors true? Trailer for ‘The Essex Serpent’

Apple TV + presents the official trailer of ‘The Essex Serpent’, television adaptation of the Sarah Perry novel starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston. The first two episodes of this miniseries will premiere next Friday, May 13, with a new episode available each week until a total of six are completed on June 10.

Set in Victorian England, ‘The Essex Serpent’ follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) as she moves to Essex to investigate news of sightings of a mythological creature. Cora forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, the locals accuse her of luring the creature.

The series is directed by Clio Barnard (‘The Selfish Giant’, ‘Ali & Ava’) and written by Anna Symon (‘Mrs. Wilson’). Both are also executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters.

Frank Dillane, Clmence Posy and Hayley Squires complete the main cast of ‘The Essex Serpent’a See-Saw Films production for Apple TV+.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find these and other videos on our dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.