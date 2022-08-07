Claire Keim as a couple: who is the companion of the actress and singer?

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Claire, before embarking on her career, took the name of her mother Keim, instead of that of her father Lefebvre. She gave herself body and soul in music, theater, cinema, series and television animations. It was only in this way that Claire Keim became a celebrity in the artistic and cinematographic world. In addition to the professional life she leads, her love life also interests all those who follow her through the media and on the various social networks. With the integral reading of this guide, you will have more information on the happy chosen one of the heart of the singer and actress.

Who is the man who shares his life with Claire Keim?

Claire Keim was in a relationship with comedian Frédéric Diefenthal. Said union lasted from 1999 to 2001. Subsequently, as mentioned on the gala.fr site, the actress and singer found love again in the arms of Bixente Lizarazu, a former footballer for the France team. This romantic relationship started in July 2006 and is ongoing. Together, the two lovebirds spin the perfect love. On August 23, 2008, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Uhaina. Although Claire and Bixente are very busy professionally, they do not fail to savor their love by giving each other pleasure and sharing good moments in love.

Who is Bixente Lizarazu, Claire Keim’s companion?

According to information from the cosmopolitan.fr site, Bixente Lizarazu is the name of the companion of the famous actress and singer Claire Keim. The latter is a former footballer, now converted into a sports consultant. Together with Claire Keim, they spin the perfect love in the greatest possible discretion.

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



