Clamorous theft of Shimano components for 10,000 bikes in Germany

Bike Fun International (BFI), the largest bicycle manufacturer in the Czech Republic based in Koprivnice, owner of brands such as Superior and Rock Machine which exports 80% of production, this morning reports a sensational theft of Shimano components essential for the production of ten thousand bicycles.

The robbery allegedly took place on the night of January 21 at a motorway rest area in Germany while the truck driver was stopped for a break. The criminal gang was made up of a well-organized group which, by all accounts, must have planned everything well. In all likelihood, the truck had been followed from the moment it loaded the Shimano components, they waited for the driver to stop for a stop, then put him to sleep with the gas let into the cabin. And they knew what to steal, in fact they left nine boxes of low-end components inside the truck.

“This has never happened to us before. Shimano also told us that an expedition robbery of this size had never occurred. Unfortunately, no insurance coverage can compensate us for the loss and above all for the loss of reputation towards our customers who have ordered our bikes and who unfortunately will receive them late “said Petr Krkoska purchasing manager at Bike Fun International -” We have decided to report what happened to us to warn other producers, because it could happen to them too. “

Following the bike boom as we have told you in numerous articles, the demand is higher than the supply and therefore the production is unable to produce sufficient components. The final result is represented by the delay in the delivery of the bikes whose prices have also increased due to other factors such as the increase in the cost of raw materials and the rental of containers. Parts theft is the perfect storm on a bicycle manufacturer.

In this context, it will be child’s play for thieves to place stolen goods.