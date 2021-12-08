CLAMOROUS: Zenit equalized in the 94th minute with Chelsea. Juve beat Malmoe 1-0 and went to the second round from first! | First page

Juventus had to win and hope and so they did. The 1-0 of Kean in fact allowed the bianconeri to overcome the Malmoe on the last day of group H of the Champions League, but the best gift for Massimiliano’s men Merry sensationally arrived from St. Petersburg where Chelsea, 3-2 up to 94th, is reached on 3-3 at the 94th giving in fact the passage of the round as before the group to the bianconeri who celebrate twice victory and unexpected primacy.

THE RACE – Juve have a free mind and you can see it from the first minutes with Diawara forced to save on Rugani and Bernardeschi before Kean gets a step from the lead, giving the illusion of a goal with a right from the center of the area. The goal, however, is in the air and at the 18th comes with a splendid action developed on the right with Bernardeschi that in trivela finds the cross in the center of the area on which he pounces with his head Kean for 1-0. The goal paradoxically has the undesirable effect of making the Bianconeri go out and instead of sinking the blow they manage and risk in the 40th with Perin forced to go out low on Berget.

BEGINNINGS AND THE GIFT – In the interval Allegri removes Dybala to insert Morata, but the Juventus light fails to shine. It takes more than 10 minutes before the bianconeri return to fuel with Bentancur and Rabiot who, however, do not find the goal defended by Diawara. Perin defuses a shot from Colak and is still Moise Kean to devour 3 times the 2-0 always finding a prompt response, even a miraculous one, from Diawara. Chelsea’s 3-2 on Zenit extinguishes any hope of first place and then Allegri gives the Champions League catwalk to the babies Miretti And From Graca, but in the end the best gift does not come from the Bianconeri, but from Zenit, who drew with Chelsea and gave Juve the first place in the group.