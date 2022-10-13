Clan war, Mbappé isolated, 3 replacements identified, Luis Campos reacts

For a few days now, the PSG is in the news Soccer in France and in Europe. The club of the capital must indeed face XXL rumors. Kylian Mbappé, unhappy with his situation and the promises not kept by his management during his recent contract extension, would consider leaving as soon as possible. Especially since according to RTL, with supporting testimony, the cyber harassment campaign of which he was the victim was partly carried out in collaboration with PSG.. It is therefore impossible under these conditions for Mbappé to envisage a future in Paris.

The world champion would like to leave this winter, but it’s hard to imagine his club letting go or a suitor being able to afford it. It is rather next summer that Kylian Mbappé would ask to leave PSG, even if he could request a termination of contract if what is alleged against his club is proven. Internally, minds are in the dark, between a management in a state of crisis and which officially denies recent information, and an Mbappé clan which acts in the shadows for the interests of the player..

Mbappé, the return of the clans to PSG

However, Kylian Mbappé’s recent press releases do not please everyone at PSG. According to L’Equipe, clans have reformed in the locker room of stars of Ile-de-France.

A ‘French’ clan (Hakimi, Mukiele, Kimpembe, Ekitike) and a ‘Spanish-speaking’ clan, including Leo Messi and Neymar Jr. The last would still not digest that Mbappé wanted him leaving this summer during the transfer window. To make matters worse, the Spanish-speaking clan would not understand the importance given at all levels to Mbappé, who is close to Luis Campos, his deputy Olivier Gagne and Julien Maynard, new head of sports communication.

“An impression of a state within a state” is deplored internally and Kylian Mbappé would find himself increasingly isolated in the locker room…

Among those close to Mbappé, we detailed this position a little more yesterday, making the link with the revelations of Mediapart and ensuring that it was now impossible for them to trust the club again.

And that consequently the choice to leave was recorded.@theteam — ParisSG INFOS (@Paris_SGINFOS) October 12, 2022

From the heavy target to the transfer window

For the moment, the sporting situation is at PSG.

The capital club is still undefeated this season and is in first place in Ligue 1 and its Champions League group. But everything is hanging by a thread. The transfer window press even indicates that Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos could leave the club this winter. However, the PSG sports adviser recently told Canal + of his desire to complete his 3-year contract.. Moreover, Campos would already have a huge track to replace Mbappé. According to the elements relayed by FourFourTwo, Liverpool are leading the race to sign the French world champion. And if he were released to the Reds, Campos would like to jump on the opportunity to recruit Mohamed Salah, not always a starter with Liverpool and who has been dragging his spleen for a few weeks.

Mohamed Salah isn’t the only attacking player PSG like. This is also the case of the young Rennais, Désiré Doué (17 years old). The latter will extend his contract with the Bretons, according to Foot Mercato. But the media adds that Luis Campos has already surveyed his entourage to inform him of his interest, he who is considered one of the greatest cracks in French football. But the player who arouses the most interest is indeed Rafael Leao (AC Milan), for whom PSG would be ready to pay nearly 150 million euros. A lot of things can still happen before the next transfer window, which could also see Milan Skriniar (Inter) land. The Mbappé file will first have to be settled as a priority…

