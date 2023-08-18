Clara Chia hits back at Shakira with these disrespects: Piqué hallucinates

The serial relationship between Shakira and Pique continues despite the fact that the singer has moved to Miami to lead a new life with her two children, Milan and Sasha., While the Colombian tries to close one of the most beautiful and, as a consequence, most painful chapters of his career by turning his darts into song, the former Barca footballer took the opportunity to celebrate Clara Chia’s anniversary in the United Arab Emirates. , The couple’s business in terms of sentimentality is on the rise, while Shakira does not forget the betrayal of her ex-husband, However, she keeps coming back, although she is freeing herself, as commented by journalist Roberto Antolin, alienating Clara Chia from her closest friends. However, Gerard Pique’s new partner emerges to counterattack after several months in the shadows. She doesn’t even bite her tongue, and in addition to refusing to attack her people with derogatory words, she responds from her closest circle.

During her speech at the Miter Live event, Antolin recalled that the singer called Clara a “dead fly” or an “intern”, but she also had other words to address Shakira. As the journalist remarked, Piqué’s girlfriend refers to Shakira with the following terms with her friends: “old woman”, “witch” or “menopausal”, among other qualifications., He also commented Clara Chia has begun to seek therapy because of her constant presence in the media and her high media exposure as well as her confrontation with Gerard Piqué’s ex-wife, who aims to control and broadcast this new lifestyle. engrossed,

The millionaire offered Clara Chia to “wash Shakira’s dirty laundry”.

Meanwhile, Shakira’s treatment is to flee to Spain so that her children can have the peace and quiet that they did not find in Barcelona as a result of media harassment for their father’s infidelity. After all the commotion generated in recent months, Shakira, through her social networks, demanded respect and privacy for her children, before moving to Miami with the intention of rebuilding her life. ,Dear friends, journalists and media. At this time of transition in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is an enduring curiosity from the press about me and my family. However, my children, Milan and Sasha, have spent a very difficult year, facing constant siege and constant harassment by the paparazzi and various media in Barcelona. As they begin a new phase in their lives, I strongly urge the media on behalf of our children to please respect their right to privacy. Like everyone else, I too have my own professional and personal life. But I only talk about my personal life with people around me.,

Meanwhile, since leaving Barca and retiring from professional football, the legendary ‘3’ Cuyle has made his way and has barely entered a media battle with his former teammate. However, he entered the rags as soon as the sessions with Bizarap were published. The King’s League was already underway, he gave all of the league’s presidents a Casio brand watch and arrived the day after the tournament, which coincided with the week that Shakira released one of the most popular songs of the year. . Twingo the reason was a pun, clearly directed at the former defender. ,You replaced the Ferrari with the Twingo. you swapped the rolex for the casio, However, Gerrard came away with the Kings’ league success as he was able to make it to the last four at the Camp Nou.