clarifications to the doubts of the bishops





Cardinal Arthur Roche – Sicilian photos

The Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments Arthur Roche replied ai dubia (READ HERE) raised by some bishops about the application of the Motu proprio T.raditionis Custodes, which effectively restricted the use of the Summorum Pontificum promulgated by Pope Benedict XVI.

The Prefect notes how “sad it is to see how the deepest bond of unity – participation in the only broken bread which is his body offered so that all may be one – becomes a reason for division: it is the task of the Bishops, cum Petro et sub Petror, to safeguard communion, a necessary condition for being able to participate in the Eucharistic table ”.

For example, the document reiterates that it is not possible to go back to using liturgical books that had been abrogated and also for the formula of the Sacrament of Confirmation it is recalled that only the one introduced in 1971 applies. For the Readings, which must be pronounced in the “vernacular” “, the Bible must be used directly because” no publication of Lectionaries in the vernacular that shows the cycle of readings of the previous rite can be authorized “.

As for the new priests, the bishop will not be able to directly give the faculty to celebrate as was done sixty years ago. The request must go through the Apostolic See. And “all seminary formators are encouraged to accompany future deacons and presbyters in understanding and experiencing the richness of the liturgical reform desired by the Second Vatican Council”, the document underlines, suggesting that it is appropriate to prevent young people from taking a leap back to the rites preceding the 1962 reform.

Returning instead to the priests who can instead, with the permission of the bishop, celebrate in the ancient rite, it is specified that “the faculty to celebrate with the use of Missale Romanum of 1962 can be granted ad tempus »to verify that it was used in a manner consistent with the indications of Pope Francis.

A pastor or a priest who has been authorized by the bishop to celebrate according to the ancient rite, on weekdays, cannot celebrate two Masses, one with the post-conciliar rite and one with the ancient rite, nor can he celebrate two Masses in one day with the ancient rite for different groups of the faithful.