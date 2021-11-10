“Clarify” the stop to dual users – Corriere.it

from Michela Rovelli

On November 16, the leaders of Danz must report to the Ministry of Economic Development. The answer: “We are available for comparison”

The invitation is for on 16 September at 3.00 pm. To send it is the Minister for Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, to receive it the leaders of Dazn. The target: “To clarify“. After several controversies, exposed by consumer associations, as well as comments from each political party, the government takes the decision to better understand the intentions of the streaming company on stopping the possibility of seeing the games on two screens – even far away – at the same time. with the same subscription. In short, above all, to clarify thinking about consumer protection. In addition to Minister Giorgetti, undersecretary Anna Ascani, who is in charge of the matter, will also take part in the meeting at the Mise.

Dazn answers immediately, with a note to Ansa: «As usual we are available for collaboration and discussion with the authorities and institutions: in this regard, we promptly accepted the invitation from the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, and the Undersecretary Anna Ascani, for a discussion to be held at the beginning of next week “.

The call to the Mise comes one day after theindiscretion according to which Dazn intends to cancel the so-called concurrency in mid-December. That is the possibility of seeing the content transmitted by a streaming service at the same time on different devices with the same account. At the moment on Dazn it is possible to connect to two devices at the same time, and to associate the same subscription on six devices. Changing the rules of the game now means changing the rules of the service and therefore not respecting the contract signed with your users. Dazn still hasn’t commented the indiscretion, but were it true the company’s intention – with this move – would be to to fight piracy and in particular to stop that increasingly widespread habit of sharing the season ticket with friends or even strangers, halving the cost. Dazn exclusively broadcasts seven of the ten matches per day of Sere A and there are many – about 20 per cent – users who “share” their subscription.