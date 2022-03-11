Clarissa Molina and Vicente Saavedra are engaged

Puerto Rican producer Vicente Saavedra and Dominican presenter and model Clarissa Molina are headed for the altar.

What the couple had been planning recently materialized when Saavedra proposed to the presenter on a beach in Virgin Gorda.

In an interview with HOLA magazine, the couple offered details of the unforgettable moment.

“It was all very special. Ever since we met I knew this was the man. Everything has been perfect since it started, how it has happened,” Clarissa told the magazine.

The producer indicated that the engagement ring was made by a New York jeweler, who has made garments for artists such as Daddy Yankee and Ozuna. He also said that before asking for her future wife’s hand, he spoke with her father at a Christmas party and the moment culminated in an emotional hug between the two.

In the interview, Saavedra regretted not having been able to gather the whole family for the great moment of the delivery of the ring.

Last Valentine’s Day, in an interview with Primera Hora, the couple had already advanced plans to marry.

“We have talked about it,” announced the businessman. “I have never married. I think that sometimes people think that Vicente has been married three times, but no. It is the first time that I can say that I feel confident in taking that step,” he said.