Clarissa Molina dares to wear shorts and leaves behind her insecurities about her physique | Famous
Clarissa Molina forgot about the criticism of her body and for the first time she put on a garment that she did not dare to wear before. The former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina shared a photo on Instagram in which she appears wearing a sports top and shorts along with an inspiring message.
“I confess that before I did not dare to wear shorts because of my insecurities, perhaps to train, today I did it for the first time and I felt so proud of myself for everything I have achieved mentally and physically,” wrote the presenter of El Gordo and La Flaca this April 1.
Clarissa Molina, who will soon marry Vicente Saavedra, decided to leave behind any criticism of her body: “Today I am stronger than any opinion about my physique. I am happy and I will be happy in any shape or weight. Self-love is the most important thing!” !”.
Both among her Instagram and Facebook followers, Clarissa’s confession caused admiration, so the publication was quickly filled with comments.
“You are very transparent, that of talking about having insecurities having been Our Latina Beauty is very nice of you because we as spectators see them beautiful parading and we never believe that they can suffer from insecurity,” said a follower.
What is Clarissa Molina’s secret to maintaining a healthy body?
The 30-year-old Dominican model is not only applauded for her talent as a presenter on Univision, but also for her discipline to stay healthy and fit.
Clarissa Molina has shared with her fans some tips to feel good physically. In 2019, she said that she started exercising every day in the morning.
“Since I started exercising early in the morning, my body has had a very positive change! Give him that you can too, if I can you can! ”Wrote Clarissa Molina posing in a bikini.
In addition to having a personal trainer, the former beauty queen takes great care of her diet. From Monday she has prepared her meals for the week to include the nutrients she needs.
“It works for me because I don’t have to think about what I’m going to eat. It really isn’t a diet, it’s a life habit,” he told People en Español in April 2021.
To pamper and inspire her followers, on several occasions the driver has shared short videos of her training sessions, as well as fitness recommendations.
Clarissa Molina and Vicente Saavedra will marry very soon
The host of El Gordo y la Flaca explained that her wish is to marry Saavedra in her native Dominican Republic, although they do not rule out a luxurious wedding in Miami or Puerto Rico.
“I’m going to have the opportunity for my dad to walk me, I was scared like… I didn’t know what was going to happen to my love life,” Clarissa told Hola! about her wedding. USES.