Clarissa Molina is criticized for her look for Premios Lo Nuestro: “The same hairstyle as always”

Clarissa Molina on the magenta carpet of the lo Nuestro 2022 awards

Clarissa Molina was one of the presenters of the 2022 edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards. The Dominican driver was one of those in charge of interviewing those who passed through the magenta carpet prior to the award ceremony.

Molina wore a sky blue suit, divided into a sparkly top and a wide train skirt. Her hair was slicked back, parted in the middle and small waves falling down her back.

In the publication that Univision made showing off Clarissa Molina’s look, there were many who said that she looked sensational. “The best for now… spectacular”, “Impeccable”, “Beautiful” and “Very beautiful”, they told him.

However, the also model received some criticism because of her outfit and hairstyle.

“Bella but you should change your hairstyle”, “The same hairstyle as always”, “That dress says nothing” and “I don’t like the dress, she has always had very good taste but not that one and the hairstyle is very bad”.

Jomari Goyso, Univision’s fashion and beauty specialist, highlighted Clarissa Molina as her favorite in the two-piece look trend that Lele Pons also wore at the event. In a video posted on his Instagram account, the Spaniard recounted the best and worst looks of the celebrities who walked the magenta carpet of the Lo Nuestro Awards.

A few days ago the public also made some comments due to the weight of the Dominican. In a video that she posted on her Instagram account wearing a sports outfit that exposed her midsection as she moved her hips in the best Shakira style, they told her she was too thin and asked her to stop losing weight.

“I see you too thin”, “Don’t go down anymore”, “Don’t go down anymore”, “How weak that doesn’t look good on you”, they commented.

“My celebration dance when I finish training! Health! @essentiawater #Essentiapartner Camino a PLN!” Molina wrote to accompany the video.

Keep reading: Clarissa Molina shows her figure with a little dance, but they tell her that she is very skinny

Clarissa Molina continues to celebrate Valentine’s Day: her boyfriend Vicente Saavedra surprised her with a romantic evening

Clarissa Molina and Vicente Saavedra finally tell how their love story unfolded

Clarissa Molina in a red dress unleashes the passions of her followers