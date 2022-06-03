Clarissa Molina reveals she will marry in the Dominican Republic

Dominican model and television presenter Clarissa Molina revealed that his wedding with the businessman and producer Vincent Saavedra It will be in the Dominican Republic.

The scoop was given to the magazine Hello! Dominican Republic and shared the news with his Instagram followers.

“Yes!!! We got married in my land, the Dominican Republic!”, Molina shared with the photo of the magazine’s cover and a reel of the photographs taken by the aforementioned publication.

“That’s how I’ve dreamed since I was young when I began to imagine that day dressed in white walking towards the love of my life. Thank you @saavedravicente for consenting to this important decision for both of us. I love you for who you are, a great human being, your heart , and I can not be happier to celebrate that day with you. RD see you soon !!!”, he added.

The also actress had announced her engagement a few months ago.

“Since I met him I knew he was the man I was going to marry, but I didn’t know if this man was going to ask me the question at this time,” Molina confessed to the magazine in March Hello! Uses.

Clarissa and Vicente met in 2018 when he worked for the singer Ozuna, with whom she was recording the movie “Qué León”, but by then Vicente was in a relationship, “and Clari was in other things and it didn’t happen nothing,” he said.

Everything was formalized after seeing each other in the Sovereign Awards week, where Clarissa, after some rehearsals, went out to dinner with who today is her future husband.