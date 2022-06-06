Clarissa Molina stands in front of the mirror, shows off a red top and shakes her hair

Clarissa Molina is happy and shows it in her posts on her Instagram account. The Dominican presenter of ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’ posed in front of the mirror of a beautiful bathroom and shook her long hair several times while smiling.

The actress and model also wore a wide jean outfit, a red top with a fun design and white shoes, outfit that showed off perfectly while modeling in front of the mirror.

This Dominican publication garnered more than 41,000 likes and a little more than 200 comments.

Clarissa Molina is experiencing a very beautiful moment in her life. The Dominican has just confirmed, through an exclusive for Hola magazine, where her wedding will take place with Vicente Saavedra, the music industry businessman with whom she got engaged a few months ago:

“Yessss!!! We got married in my land Dominican Republic! @holard thank you for always being present! This is how I have dreamed of it since I was young when I began to imagine that day dressed in white walking towards the love of my life”, the presenter wrote when publishing the images of the exclusive, which were taken aboard a beautiful yacht.

She dedicated some beautiful words of love to her fiancé in this same publication: “Thank you @saavedravicente for consenting to this important decision for both of us. I love you for who you are, a great human being, your heart, and I couldn’t be happier to celebrate that day with you. RD see you soon !!!”.

The couple’s engagement was announced on March 10, also with an exclusive to Hola. The marriage proposal was made on the shores of the sea in a beautiful sunset. “Marry me?” was what was written in the sand with candles.

“My happiness in these images. My love @saavedravicente thank you for choosing me as your wife. God and I know what a great man, son, father, and man of faith you are. I am very lucky and blessed by God. I love you!” Clarissa Molina said as she posted her engagement pictures on her Instagram account, where she has more than 3.3 million followers.

