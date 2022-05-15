Clarissa Molina: the date of her wedding with Vicente Saavedra, what worries Raúl de Molina the most | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | FAME

actress and model Clarissa Molina she lives happy days because she is about to join her boyfriend, the Puerto Rican Vicente Saavedra; however, as always, the preparations for a wedding involve hustle and bustle, concern and even difficulties, and it seems that she will have the latter in the program that she hosts with Raul de Molina: the co-host of “The fat and the skinny” has shown his objections to the realization of the marriage for a particular reason.

MORE INFORMATION: How is Clarissa Molina’s relationship with Vicente Saavedra’s daughters?

Molina maintains a courtship with Saavedra that began in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic (2020), but despite the difficulties of leading a relationship in the context of a health emergency, the couple has managed to lead their relationship in such a way that they recently they compromised.

The native of the Dominican Republic expressed in the program that she co-hosts on Univision that she is preparing for the wedding and her colleague Raúl de Molina was encouraged to ask her live for some details of the ceremony, not knowing that this would lead to a small impasse.

MORE INFORMATION: Why didn’t Clarissa Molina go to Francisca Lachapel’s wedding?

Clarissa Molina and Vicente Saavedra began their relationship in 2020 (Photo: Clarissa Molina / Instagram)

WHEN DOES CLARISSA MOLINA GET MARRIED TO HER BOYFRIEND VICENTE SAAVEDRA?

In full broadcast of “El gordo y la flaca”, Clarissa Molina did not hesitate to point out that she is very happy with her wedding preparation and Eduardo de Molina did not miss the opportunity to ask her when such an event will take place.

“When is your wedding expected more or less?”De Molina asked him. “Perhaps at the end of the year or beginning of the year, God willing”Clarissa replied. “We are in preparations, you know it is a long process”added the also actress.

“Remember that we have a problem, at the end of the year we do the New Year’s program,” the Cuban presenter replied. “Correct, Rauli, that’s why I’m determining if at the end or at the beginning, or we say goodbye or receive the New Year”Clarissa asserted.

MORE INFORMATION: This is what Raúl de Molina looked like as a child before he became famous

Part of the hosts of the daily program “El gordo y la flaca”, which is broadcast by Univision (Photo: Clarissa Molina / Instagram)

WHO IS VICENTE SAAVEDRA, CLARISSA MOLINA’S BOYFRIEND?

The followers of “El gordo y la flaca” and especially those of Clarissa Molina are happy because the model with more than 3 million Instagram followers is about to get married, but little is known about her boyfriend’s life.

Vicente Saavedra is Clarissa Molina’s fiancé and is 39 years old. His nationality is Puerto Rican and he has three daughters, Miabella, Gia Isabella and Ava Mar. He currently resides in Miami, according to his social media posts. What does he do? KNOW MORE DETAILS HERE.