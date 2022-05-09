Clarissa Molina: this is what the presenter looked like five years ago

Clarissa Molina traveled back in time by posting a series of photos of her in 2017. The Dominican presenter of El Gordo y La Flaca was seen wearing a long dress that leaves her back uncovered and highlights her rear before falling into a wide skirt.

“TBT 2017: Dress I tried on and didn’t use. I ended up wearing a green dress that you can see in my Story. Which one should I wear? Molina wrote when sharing the two images.

This publication of the Dominican presenter, model and actress has more than 43,000 likes and more than 570 comments.

Among those messages that were left for her are those of some people asking if she was invited to the wedding of Francisca and Francesco Zampogna, which took place this Friday in La Romana, Dominican Republic.

“Aren’t you going to Francisca’s wedding?” and “And you are not invited to Francisca’s wedding?” are some of the comments that can be read.

Although the Dominican did not attend Francisca’s wedding, She did send her messages of love to the presenter of Despierta América on this special day.

“Happiness wells up through my pores in every image I see. May God bless you greatly. And this new path respect, love and trust are the pillars. You know that from here celebrating you in style. Long live love and family. God bless you,” Molina wrote. by sharing an image of Francisca dressed as a bride in the stories of her Instagram account.

Francisca and Francesco’s wedding has been highly commented on social networks, where the couple’s followers have been able to enjoy many of the details of this sentimental union.

Francisca, the wedding guests and even Despierta América have not stopped publishing images of what has been experienced in La Romana during this weekend. One of the most captivating moments was little Gennaro, the son of Francisca and Francesco Zampogna, entering his parents’ wedding in an electric cart because he still doesn’t walk very well.

