Clarissa Molina: why she didn’t go to Francisca Lachapel’s wedding | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Since last Thursday, Francesca Lachapel she was celebrating her birthday and then her marriage in an event that lasted all weekend and in which her family and her husband’s were present, Francesco Zampogna. Similarly, they appeared Dominican Republic their friends, including various artists from Univision.

However, in social networks there has been a great absence to the marriage of the year among Latino celebrities in the United States. It is about the driver Clarissa Molina, who has surprised her fans for not having gone to the wedding of the host of “Despierta América”.

That is why many users on digital platforms have wondered why they were not present at the event, although others have also preferred to create their own hypotheses.

WHY WAS CLARISSA MOLINA NOT AT THE MARRIAGE OF FRANCISCA LACHAPEL?

Unlike other companions of Francisca, Clarissa Molina He did not upload any posts or stories while at the wedding to his social media accounts, generating a lot of speculation about it.

The truth is that Molina did not go to the event, causing his fans to wonder why. To the bad luck of those interested, none of the parties involved has given that information.

That is why many believed that some enmity had arisen between them, although that possibility would later be ruled out.

DO CLARISSA MOLINA AND FRANCISCA LACHAPEL GET BADLY?

Since Molina was not at the wedding of lachapelthere were some users of social networks who speculated a possible rivalry between them, but it is not.

After the celebrations of the Dominican, the host of “The fat and the skinny” published a story of Lachapel in her huge dress, dedicating a few words to her.

“Happiness wells up from your pores in every image I see! May God bless you greatly. And this new path respect, love and trust are the pillars. You know that from here celebrating you in style. Long live love and family! God bless you”she wrote.

