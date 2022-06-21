Clarissa Molina’s wide jeans that favor everyone

The beauty Clarissa Molina, from the program El gordo y la flaca (Univisión), has an active life on social media, where she inspires millions of women with her looks and lifestyle. This time, she garnered more than 54k likes when she showed off an outfit with jeans wide ones that were all the rage, not only because of how she combined it, but because of the trend cut. We are going to analyze it to put all his styling tips into practice. Join us!

Splendid and on trend! Font. Instagram Clarissa Molina

Clarissa Molina: the wide jeans that you should have in your wardrobe

Of course the jeans they are a key piece of any wardrobe, but apparently Clarissa Molina knows the importance of having a couple of these pieces with seasonal cuts, well on trend, to add a lot of style to your casual looks.

That is why it proposes a fusion between a sensual style and a more relaxed one, uniting two garments that we could also think of separately. On the one hand, jeans wide classic blue denim high-waist, which always elongates the torso and keeps the abdomen in place, well adjusted at the top to open up and appear looser only from the knees.

The design is the trending hit in street style around the world and also, among the it girls who flood the different social networks such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube fashion channels among other platforms with this model.

Clarissa Molina turns it with a single gesture into an outfit to go out on a date in the afternoon with a blood red corp top, also with a very unique cut: if it weren’t for a wide strap that covers the neck, it could be a strapless, but it’s a cut out crop top! That is, with an opening (large in this case) that makes it a unique, sensual and very flattering design.

The trick of showing more skin on top and keeping the garment short (crop) balances the look with respect to the wide-leg jean in a comfy key, baggy and high-waisted to lengthen the central area of ​​the body.

The best applied combination of garments that we saw on the beautiful Clarissa Molina! And of course, the result is a perfect styling that, moreover, is in all the details. The chosen palette is pure contrast: classic red against blue to enhance each other, a great combo!

And you, do you dare to be inspired by this look of Clarissa Molina to get a similar outfit, but at your own pace? Ahead! Apply their tips and you will see how jeans Wide ones flatter any figure because they always refine the top by marking the waist and lengthening the torso and balance the bottom, much more if you wear it with a cropped garment.

Clarissa with another crop top model – Source. People Spanish

For footwear, try the fashionable sneakers with super platforms that Shakira imposed or a double sole track by All Stars to gain a few centimeters!

And remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.