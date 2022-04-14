Clark County teachers and families protest for safer schools

This note was translated into Spanish and edited for clarity from a English Version.

The violent attack on an Eldorado High School teacher by a student last week sparked fear in Nevada’s largest school district.

Nine miles away, at Canyon Springs High School, teacher Jaime Tardrzynski said she saw her colleagues cry at lunch and heard students say they are scared because they no longer feel safe.

“Our campuses are not combat zones, and right now it feels like I’m waking up to go to a war I didn’t sign up for,” he said.

Tardrzynski was one of 100 people who gathered outside the Clark County School District (CCSD) headquarters Wednesday morning to demand more be done to improve safety.

The protest, which took place a day after CCSD leaders announced steps they will take to increase security on school campuses, included teachers, parents, students and community members.

His suggestions range from more discipline, to improvements and training on the district’s restorative justice practices that it adopted as part of a statewide effort to provide intervention and support without punishment for students and less reliance on expulsions.

The protest also focused on showing solidarity with the Eldorado teacher who was attacked. She is currently recovering alongside her family. The student, who faces more than a dozen felonies, was arrested shortly after the incident.

Josie Ramirez, a sophomore at Eldorado who is a student of the assaulted teacher, said she hopes more will be done to keep teachers safe.

Authorities have not said if the Eldorado student has a juvenile criminal record.

The Eldorado attack is just one example of the escalating violence that has plagued Clark County schools since the start of the school year.

The superintendent of said county, Jesús Jara, announced Tuesday the steps he is taking to improve security, including an increased police presence during the last six weeks of the academic year, and the updating and addition of security cameras.

Madelyn Sweet, (center), a math teacher at Northwest Career and Technical Academy, protests near the Clark County School District administration building on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a student violently assaulted a teacher at that institution (Jeff Scheid/ The Nevada Independent).

But Madelyn Sweet, a professor at Northwest Career and Technical Academy, doesn’t think increasing police presence is the right answer.

Sweet supports another idea Jara put forward Tuesday for adding a panic-button-like feature to microphone devices used by teachers. He would also like the district to have more social workers and psychologists.

Sarah Comroe, a Rancho High School teacher who spoke at the protest, presented some ideas from parents, teachers, and students:

Ensure all intercoms, phones in rooms, and cameras are working and monitored.

Immediately post a district policy on what staff should do in the event of a classroom fight.

Create a new restorative justice plan for the district with input from local organizations and experts.

Develop efforts to keep teachers and educational personnel in their jobs, including salary increases for those who have worked during the pandemic.

Create or purchase a social and emotional learning program.

CCSD declined to comment on Wednesday’s protest and the list of ideas offered by attendees.

Regardless of what actions the district takes, teacher and protest organizer Karlana Kulseth said it’s too little, too late.

“Short-term goals must be met now,” he said. “Long-term goals must be met and addressed now.”