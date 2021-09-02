Clark Gregg talks about Coulson’s return to the series and his future in the MCU

Clark Gregg talked about the return of Agent Phil Coulson in What If…? and the character’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the release of WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier And Loki, L’11 August debuted What If…?, the first animated series produced by Marvel Studios for the streaming platform Disney +. The show, inspired by the comic series of the same name published by House of Ideas is composed by 9 episodes, sees the return of most of the actors of theMarvel Cinematic Universe as voice actors and will explore completely new and alternative scenarios to the events of the films.

During a recent promotional interview with Entertainment Weekly (Street ComicBook.com), Clark Gregg talked about his involvement in the Marvel Studios animated series and the return of theAgent Phil Coulson In the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To the question “What was your reaction when you found out that Agents of SHIELD wasn’t going to be Coulson’s end?“, The actor stated:

“I found out about my return before Covid, at the end of the fall more or less. They called me, gave me the script and I thought ‘Oh, wow. Ok, this is going to be very interesting. ‘ [ride] It was a blast, and since then there has been a lot of terrible discussions about what is canon and what is not, what is part of the MCU and what is not. It’s really bizarre because the series is about the Multiverse and, basically, the Multiverse was also in Agents of SHIELD, so I’m mostly confused. But I have a feeling that people will really enjoy this episode. “ “It’s not just a cliché … to be honest, I felt pretty grateful at the end of The Avengers, even though it didn’t turn out well for my character. And then the calls kept coming: first Agents of SHIELD, then another season, another season… And we got to make seven. Then Captain Marvel and What If…? and, oh my … I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say but it’s nice to see familiar faces. Things haven’t been going very well for some of them in this particular universe. […]

Asked about the Coulson’s future potential in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gregg said:

“I am really grateful for having had the opportunity to appear from time to time. Can’t wait to see Eternals and can’t wait to see Shang-Chi. I love the way the MCU is expanding. If there is ever a time when I or my alter ego are useful, I will be delighted but for the moment I am enjoying them as a fan.“

We remember that What If…?, written by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, includes in the vocal cast Jeffrey Wright (Uatu the Watcher), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter / Captain Carter), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Jeff Goldblum (Great teacher), Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Stanley Tucci (Abraham Erskine), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan) e Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis).

SYNOPSIS

“What If…? turns the script of the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down, reworking famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney + in the summer of 2021, the first Marvel Studios animated series focuses on several MCU heroes, with a voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews, while Ashley Bradley is the lead writer.“

