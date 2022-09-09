Clarke reveals secrets to Smith before filming “The House of the Dragon”

MEXICO CITY, September 5 (EL UNIVERSAL).- The House of the Dragon draws us deeper and deeper into the plot of the Seven Kingdoms. Betrayals, wars, conspiracies, everything that made us fall in love with Game of Thrones, are jumping like cards on the table. With three episodes online, the prequel reveals how several discursive lines intersect, such as that of the Targaryens.

Undoubtedly, the prequel to Game of Thrones, set in the universe created by George RR Martin for his theme “A Song of Ice and Fire” is full of members of the powerful family that ruled the throne for centuries in Westeros. However, we all know that this ended in disgrace.

Three years after Game of Thrones, its final chapter has continued to disappoint fans. That is why they have put all the cards in which La Casa del Dragón can give you some of those explanations that were left unfinished and that left them with a bitter taste 3 years ago.

The actress was practically the only representative of the iconic Targaryen clan. Emilia Clarke became famous among fans of the HBO Max series as Daenerys Targaryen. Her mission in Game of Thrones was to try to conquer Westeros in order to return the dynasty to her family.

For this, his character in Game of Thrones had to gather the support of the army. We are not going to spolear, we will only say that we already know how his mission ended. Now, as a relative of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the actress felt the need to give her advice to Matt Smith. After all, she might want to change some of the story this time.

“She was very generous, even before my screen test she was very aware of the process. She told me: ‘Get used to the wig. It is a complete and convoluted process.’ And she was right, it takes an hour and a half to put on the wig” Matt Smith said in a recent interview.

On his character as the villain of The House of the Dragon, the actor revealed that he was always interested in “subverting it a little bit into something different. I think there is a kind of strange and sensitive nature in Daemon, and a quite genuine loyalty to him”.

Even as Emilia Clarke did in Game of Thrones, Matt Smith also feels that he got a great “connection” with his character. “I feel like I’ve made a connection with Daemon and with the other actors as well. I think we have a wonderful cast,” he added.