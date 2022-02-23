Claro will reach 120,000 more homes or businesses with its expansion plan

The telecommunications company Claro revealed the new expansion plan for its services through the 5G Network, fiber optics and Cloud services.

The deployment of new mobile sites that will expand Claro’s current 5G Network almost seven times, put into operation on December 1, 2021, the 230 new kilometers of fiber optics that will directly reach 120,000 new homes and businesses throughout the country, Claro’s Cloud alliance with Microsoft, as well as the centralization of its data centers in more than 10 countries in a federated cloud, are part of Claro’s infrastructure projects for this 2022.

The new executive president of Claro, Carlos Cueto, shared this and other information during the traditional meeting that the company holds annually with media directors and opinion leaders.

Investments and development

Cueto stressed that “the investments and development made in our technological infrastructure, as well as the operational plans for the current year, allow us to provide the country with the necessary technological support to promote the productive sectors in the face of the era of digital transformation.” The executive referred that “these projects, together with the infrastructures that support the service through our modern operation centers, guarantee the world-class solutions that we offer in the market, seek to promote innovation and provide the best service experience to our customers. customers”.

In addition to these local projects, Cueto explained that a new route of the AMX-1 Submarine Fiber Optic Cable will connect the country from the South region and will strengthen its connection with 5 other countries including the United States, which will considerably increase the digital connection capacity of the Dominican Republic with the world.

He considered that the result of these efforts, supported by the company’s extensive and continuous investments, are reflected in a marked market preference in all the products they offer, as well as in certifications and recognitions received by globally accredited entities, which guarantee their high quality standards, as well as its good institutional practices that are currently a local reference.

In the meeting with media directors and opinion leaders, Claro also participated as hosts, the vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Omar Acosta, the vice president of Network Engineering and Operations, Juan Pablo Romero, and Gerty Valerio, director Communications, Corporate Relations and Sustainability.

Market leader

In 2020, the Claro telecommunications company led all market sectors, capturing more than 50% of customers for all services, according to a report by the Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (Indotel).

In fixed telephony it had a participation of 83%; on mobile 60.52%; in the fixed internet 61.33%; in the mobile internet 57.44%; and in the subscription TV service 55.97%.

FIGURES



230KM

fiber optic

The company installed 230 kilometers of fiber optics that will allow it to directly reach 120,000 new homes and businesses throughout the country.

CABLE

Submarine.

Claro will implement a new route of the AMX-1 Submarine Fiber Optic Cable that will connect the country from the South region and will strengthen its connection with 5 other countries, including the US.

83%

Fixed telephony.

The leading company in the telecommunications market concentrates 83% of traditional fixed telephony.