Clash between Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos during training after the Spaniard fouls the Argentinian (video)

The two stars of PSG took the lead during a session of the Parisians in Japan.

When he joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer, many wondered about the relationship between the Argentinian and Sergio Ramos, two players who were not the best of friends following various tensions during matches between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

If the agreement between the two stars of PSG was cordial since the arrival of Messi in the French capital, but an incident that occurred during the last training in Japan has cast doubt. While the two men, part of the Parisian Hispanic clan, have already made some joint outings, the disagreement that occurred in training could rekindle tensions between the two protagonists.

Parisian fans didn’t miss Lionel Messi’s reaction during PSG training on tour in Japan. The striker glared at the Spanish defender, in addition to a mumbled sentence to calm Ramos, after a foul from him. “Tranquilo” then reacted the former Real to ease tensions. Messi, however, continued to show his frustration.

