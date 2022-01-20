clash between the fighter McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly, companion of Megan Fox

High tension on the red carpet of the MTV Music Awards. A quarrel almost resulted in a brawl that happened last night in Brooklyn, in the state of New York, between the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, companion of Megan Fox and the fighter Conor McGregor. The martial artist threw a drink at the singer as a sign of anger, before being divided by the singer thanks to the intervention of a bodyguard.

MORE INFORMATION

McGregor, 33, would have asked Machine Gun Kelly, also known by the acronym MGK, for a photo, but after refusing it would have started a fight between the two.

The close fight

“They had a fight, then Conor calmed down and got closer to him,” a source told a local tabloid. “Tall screamed. It was truly a tense moment – reported another eyewitness – the fighter he was really ready to punch him“. McGregor was then escorted out of the Barclays Center theater, but then returned for the ceremony to begin. “It’s not true that he instigated the incident, Conor was never kicked out and enjoyed the show,” a friend of the martial artist told the press at the end of the show.

The engagement between Megan and the rapper

Rumors of the engagement between actress Megan Fox, 35, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly circulated after the actressthe Transformers she was seen with a ring on her finger. It cannot therefore be ruled out that soon they will announce their marriage.

Elettra Lamborghini: the wedding day has arrived

The couple met on the set of the thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass», Shot between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. The actress was married to Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2020 with whom she had three children.

“George will never be king, the monarchy will die out in two generations”, the writer’s predictions outrage the United Kingdom