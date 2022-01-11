Clash between the US and Russia over Ukraine in NATO. “Kiev will choose”

The Geneva meeting between the Washington and Moscow delegations ended with the search for greater understanding, but without a substantial step forward on the Ukrainian dossier, the first appointment of a week of talks and discussions on the new balance between East and West. After a first meeting on Sunday evening, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Minister Sergei Riabkov met yesterday morning for the extraordinary meeting of the Strategic Stability Dialogue (SSD). “There is no reason to expect an escalation scenario,” Ryabkov said, stressing that “the talks were difficult, long, very professional and concrete.” “We had the feeling that the American side took our proposals very seriously and studied them thoroughly”, he continued, reiterating that he “explained to our colleagues that we have no plans or intentions to organize an aggression against Ukraine” . Sherman also called the bilateral “frank and straightforward”, pointing out that it is too early to tell whether the Kremlin is taking the diplomatic path seriously. In any case, he explained, the United States is “rejecting security proposals that are simply out of the question” for them, including Russia’s demands that Ukraine not be admitted to NATO and that the Alliance end its cooperation in security matters with Kiev. “We will not allow anyone to slam the door on NATO’s opening policy – warned the number two of Foggy Bottom in a conference call with journalists – We will not give up bilateral cooperation with sovereign countries that wish to work with the US, and we will not take decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine, on Europe without Europe or on NATO without NATO ”. Sherman, however, specified that the meeting served “for a better mutual understanding and mutual concerns and priorities”.

The talks – the first of a series of European-wide appointments scheduled this week – revolved around requests for “security guarantees” from Western powers that the Kremlin had advanced in an extraordinary diplomatic offensive late last year. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Western allies “aim for an agreement on a way forward”, reiterating his warnings to Moscow of “heavy costs – economic and political – if they use military force once again. against Kiev ». And in the meantime he made it known that “the increase of Russian forces on the borders of Ukraine continues, including heavy vehicles”.

According to the Financial Times, Stoltenberg warned that NATO is ready to support “a new armed conflict in Europe” if negotiations with Moscow fail. In his opinion “it is possible that the West and Russia find a political solution together, and that this may also respond to the concerns of Moscow, but the risk of conflict continues to persist”. The alarm then remains on the table.

Furthermore, he defined “it is unrealistic to think that this week’s meetings can solve all the problems: the aim is that a process is initiated that can avoid new military clashes in Europe”. “Kiev – he added – has the right to defend itself and NATO supports the principle of self-determination of countries as regards the choice of alliances and security measures”.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, for his part, reiterated that Russia does not plan to invade Ukraine, but that it will act militarily if the United States and NATO ignore Moscow’s demands for a new defense deal that would significantly reduce the possibilities of the Atlantic Alliance in Europe are substantial. A precise warning.