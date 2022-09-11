‘Clash of the Titans’ and the movies that celebrate the return of the NFL – Movie News

To celebrate the start of the NFL season, we bring back several movies that have portrayed the dynamics of American football as a game of strategy and contact, from ‘The Rookie’ to ‘Clash of the Titans’.





Although it is true that these months of rest served to watch the series carefully in Star Plus Man In The Arena: Tom Bradyon the remarkable career of the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, the wait is over for all celebrating football fans the start of a new NFL season, in which 32 teams aim to reach Super Bowl LVIIto be held on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium, located in Glendale, Arizona.

To celebrate the “kick off” of the 2022 season, we bring back several films that have portrayed the dynamics of American football, from the fun approach of Harold Lloyd (one of the most important comedy actors in silent cinema along with Charles Chaplin and Buster Keaton) to the message of solidarity and effort in clash of titanshighlighting it as one of the only sports in which brute force and dexterity can clash or, at certain times, even combine.





‘Clash of the Titans’



Walt Disney Pictures



Based on a real-life drama that took place in Virginia, Clash of the Titans is set in 1971 and tells how two colleges have combined: one for whites and one for blacks. This means bringing the two soccer teams together; so they not only have to tolerate each other, but play together. Denzel Washington plays Coach Boone, who is brought in from out of town to become the head coach of this team: the Titans.





‘Any Sunday’



Warner Bros.



The compelling sports drama directed by Oliver Stone and starring Al Pacino, any given Sundayis a stunning and mind-boggling look at the machinations of the game in which burly men throw themselves terrifyingly at each other’s bodies for money, glory, women, and often just the need to exercise.





‘The Rookie Student’



The Harold Lloyd Corporation



The great Harold Lloyd is Speedy, an ambitious young man who arrives at Tate University with one thing on his mind: to become popular as quickly as possible. He immediately decides to try out to be part of the team. The coach likes Speedy’s enthusiasm and tells him that he is going to be a great backup, but his real intention is to use him as a water carrier.





‘Low blow the final game’



Paramount Pictures



Burt Reynolds plays a former professional football player who is sent to prison after stealing and destroying his girlfriend’s expensive car. Shortly after arriving, he is told to assemble a soccer team made up entirely of inmates, in preparation for a big game against the various prison guards. Low blow the final game it essentially conflates two seemingly disparate genres: the prison movie and the sports movie.





‘Invincible’



Walt Disney Pictures



In 1976, Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg) was a thirty-year-old bartender and avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, but he and his team were facing dark times. Having lost his job as a teacher and his unsupportive wife Sharon, Vince is forced to borrow money from his father, but one of his friends encourages him to attend the tryouts announced by him. Eagles’ new coach.





‘We are Marshall’



Warner Bros.



A plane crash kills the players, staff and fans of the Marshall University football team, leaving the town heartbroken. However, refusing to give up, new coach Jack Lengyel (Matthew McConaughey) is hired to rebuild the team and honor the deceased.





‘The Elmira Express’



Universal Pictures



Elmira Express is a drama based on the life of college football player Ernie Davis (played by Rob Brown), the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy. Although it is an irregular film, the protagonist, his coach and even the figure of the grandfather have a broader dimension than the typical stereotypes of sports movies and self-improvement melodramas.





‘A possible dream’



Warner Bros.



A possible dream, starring Sandra Bullock, is based on the true life story of Michael Oher. Director John Lee Hancock blends the conventions of sports drama and inspirational message to recount how an orphaned boy became a football player with the help of a loving woman and her family.





‘The truth hurts’



sony pictures



Inspired by a true story, The truth hurts focuses on the battle that Dr. Bennet Omalu (Will Smith) had to fight to defend his discovery of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain damage that led many former NFL players to commit suicide due to intense symptoms, including dizziness, hallucinations, depression and dementia.





‘Final decision’



Lionsgate



In Final decisionthere are thirteen hours left before the NFL draft begins and Sonny (Kevin Costner), the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, is informed by the owner of the team (Frank Langella) that he must make the appropriate moves to form a competitive team for the next season, otherwise you will be fired.