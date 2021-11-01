Clash of trains near Salisbury. Wounded

LONDON – Several passengers were injured after two trains collided in southern England. The local press talks about a dozen injured, but it is a provisional toll.

“We are currently at the scene of a train accident involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury,” police tweeted, indicating that emergency services have been sent to the scene.

According to a spokesman for the British rail network, the last car of a first train derailed after hitting an object as it exited a tunnel near Salisbury station, before another train hit it in turn. The derailment knocked out the alarm system.

“Wounded have been reported and the emergency services are on site alongside the intervention teams of the railway network,” added the same source. There are about fifty firefighters on site and a center has been opened to welcome the wounded.