Clash of versions in CC for accusation of authoritarianism

The president of the plenary session of the Chamber of Accounts, Janel Andrés Ramírez Sánchez, has defended himself against internal accusations that attribute alleged practices of authoritarianism in the performance of his duties.

Specifically, it is an accusation of Tomasina Tolentino de Mckenzi, secretary and member of the board of directors of the Chamber of Accounts, who attributes Andrés Ramírez, making “arbitrary decisions, ignoring the functions and opinions of the other members of the auditing body.”

Contrary to this, the head of the regulatory entity declared that in his performance he is only limited to “strict compliance with the powers conferred by Law 10-04”, which has generated “changes” in the way of directing the actions of the institution. .

This, adds Ramírez Sánchez, is what “possibly has generated some type of confusion among some personnel of this institution.”

The plenary session of members of the Chamber of Accounts meets periodically and adopts its decisions collectively “according to the vote of the majority”, adds the president of the entity.

Defend your behavior

Therefore, he notes, “our conduct is in accordance with the Constitution, the laws and good practices that govern the exercise of our functions in the Chamber of Accounts.”

And he adds that given the expectations that society has and the necessary answers that it expects from the Chamber of Accounts, “we are not going to be distracted and we will seek the means as a plenary session to clarify any confusion.”

Mckenzie’s complaint

The secretary and member of the management firm of the Chamber of Accounts, Tomasina Tolentino de Mckenzie, denounced in a letter that Andrés Ramírez supposedly makes “arbitrary” decisions, ignoring the functions and opinions of the other members of the auditing body.

In a letter addressed to Ramírez Sánchez, with a copy to the other members of the Plenary, Tolentino de Mckenzie asks to be respected and considered in the position for which she competed and was chosen by the Senate of the Republic on April 15, 2021.

In his letter, he states that Ramírez, allegedly, hinders the exercise of his functions as secretary and that he “is believed to be the highest authority of the body”, when Law 10-04 in its article 18 establishes that “it is the Plenary, made up of all members.

“It is necessary to make these clarifications due to your constant assertions, that you are the highest authority, the boss of the whole world, including the members, ignoring the horizontality in the Plenary and especially of the management firm,” he indicated.

