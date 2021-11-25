Clashes in the Solomon Islands after an attempted assault on Parliament – Last Hour

(ANSA) – HONIARA, NOVEMBER 25 – New riots broke out today in the capital of the Solomon Islands, Honiara, according to witnesses, the day after demonstrators attempted to storm parliament demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.



“There are crowds on the move, the weather is very tense,” a Honiara resident told AFP, while local media reported looting. Police used tear gas.



Shortly before, the prime minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, said that those responsible “will be brought to justice … Nobody is above the law, these people will have to face the consequences of their actions”.



Hundreds of people demanding Sogavare’s resignation marched back to parliament, burning a nearby thatched hut before moving into Honiara’s Chinatown, setting fire to a police station and looting shops before police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.



Sogavare has ordered an immediate curfew across Honiara. “The 36-hour lockdown will allow law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the perpetrators of today’s events and prevent further illegal destruction of property,” he said in a statement.



The violence reportedly involved a group of protesters who traveled to Honiara from the neighboring island of Malaita this week to protest the 2019 decision to move diplomatic alliances from Taiwan to China. (ANSA).

