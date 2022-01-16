clashes with the police and several forced returns

Clashes with the police, 14 (4 children) sent back – According to the daily Prensa Libre, the provisional toll of the first clashes with agents and about 15 injured, almost all members of the police. After these incidents 14 Hondurans (ten adults and four children) were brought back to their country for not having undergone the expected migration checks, while the rest of the caravan broke up into small groups trying to advance towards Mexico.

For some time the Guatemalan authorities have tightened the transit conditions of migrants fleeing to the United States, also following the complications linked to the pandemic from Covid. Faced with the persistence of the migrant emergency, the White House reached an agreement weeks ago with the Mexican government for refugees to wait in this country for the outcome of requests for entry visas to the United States.