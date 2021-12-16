class action concluded, CD Projekt will pay 1.8 million dollars to shareholders – Nerd4.life

CD Projekt RED announced that it had reached a settlement with investors who had filed a lawsuit following the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Specifically, the Polish software house will pay 1.85 million dollars to definitively close the matter.

For those who do not know what we are talking about, several months ago some shareholders of CD Projekt RED had given way to a class-action, in which they accused the studio of not having been transparent about the actual conditions of Cyberpunk 2077, which as you certainly know has had a rather troubled launch, with the console versions released in a disastrous state, so much so that the digital versions had been temporarily removed from Sony’s PlayStation Store.

Cyberpunk 2077, a promotional image

As reported in recent days, CD Projekt RED had started negotiations with the aforementioned investors, to find an agreement that would satisfy both parties, without proceeding further with the bureaucratic process of the courts.

Well, as reported by The Verge, CD Projekt RED in these hours has agreed to pay the group of shareholders the sum of 1.85 million dollars, or about 1.6 million euros. Such an agreement will probably have to be ratified by the competent court first, but we can confidently say that this legal dispute has come to an end.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently hit 17.3 million copies sold. Much less than the 30 million units set by CD Projekt RED initially, but despite everything we are talking about a good commercial success, so much so that the 300 million dollars of production and promotion costs were covered within a few days of launch.