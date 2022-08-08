Class lawsuit filed against four car insurers in Puerto Rico

Four class actions were filed simultaneously in the Court of First Instance against four automobile insurance companies, for allegedly charging the insured for the depreciation costs of the vehicle parts to be repaired.

The insurance companies sued are: Mapfre, Universal Insurance, Triple S and Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples.

The lawsuits filed challenge these companies’ practice of charging consumers a depreciation deduction on replacement auto body parts.

Said depreciation deduction, according to the lawsuit, “is not based on individual examination or analysis of a part, but rather is simply applied based on the age or use of the vehicle.”

The legal challenges filed allege that insurance providers illegally add an automatic “depreciation deduction” when replacing damaged parts, requiring policyholders to pay additional money out of pocket despite having full collision coverage on their vehicles.

“While such a practice might be justified when replacing worn tires or windshield wipers, there is no legal justification for this practice when it comes to windshields and bumpers,” Ari Kresch of the 1-800-LAW-FIRM law firm said in written statements. .

The lawsuits were filed by the lawyer Francisco Colón Ramírez in collaboration with 1-800-LAW-FIRM, a law firm specializing in consumer defense.

The plaintiffs are seeking a court order allowing them to audit the books and records of the insurers they are suing for the past 15 years. to identify consumers who have been affected by this practice.

The defendants are local insurance companies that hold the majority of the Puerto Rico auto insurance market. Colón Ramírez estimates that these companies have charged consumers more than $100 million in improper depreciation deductions over the past 15 years.

“Our customers are justifiably outraged. After years of paying for insurance policies that they thought would cover their repair costs in the event of an accident, they now find that they are forced to pay additional repair costs. Consumer rights must be the priority, and we will continue to advocate on behalf of all clients who have been harmed by these illegal actions,” added attorney Monica Diaz of 1-800-LAW-FIRM.

1-800-LAW-FIRM was founded in New York as a consumer defense law firm in 1994. Since then, it has added offices in Puerto Rico and Michigan with a commitment to providing easy access to legal solutions to those who fewer can afford it, offering their services on a contingency basis.