Class to sell in the new posters of Red Notice, the action movie Netflix • Universal Movies

Netflix has distributed the characters posters dedicated to the protagonists of Red Notice, the mega production directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy).

The protagonists of the three posters are “obviously” the characters played in the film by Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds (you can find them at the bottom of the page). The film, considered to be the largest investment of Netflix from its birth, it will land on the catalog starting from November 12. Have you already enjoyed the new adrenaline-pumping trailer? Do it at this address.

RED NOTICE

PRODUCTION: Rawson Marshall Thurber in the control room. The film is a Netflix co-production. Producers include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co. and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. The film will count on a colossal budget of 130 million dollars. CAST: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot. DISTRIBUTION: On Netflix starting November 12, 2021.

PLOT: Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds are two international super-villains with an arrest warrant hanging over their heads. Dwayne Johnson is an FBI profiler tasked with catching them. In a no holds barred challenge, the 3 will face each other around the world between adrenaline-pumping scenes and exclusive locations.