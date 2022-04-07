Classes and jobs in the public sector suspended due to blackout

The government reported this morning that suspended classes for today, Thursday, in the Education deparment and the jobs of public employees due to the blackout that occurred last night in the electrical service of Puerto Rico.

In a press release, La Fortaleza reported that “due to the failure in the electrical system recorded last night, the interim governor, Domingo Emanuelli Hernández, and the secretary of the interior, Noelia García Bardales, reported that immediately activated the emergency plans of the different agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico.

He added that “while work is being done to repair the breakdown of the electric power service, Classes in the public system will be suspended today..

“As for government employees, only those with essential and emergency functions They will have to report to work,” he added.

The Puerto Rico Police Bureau implemented a plan to provide traffic. However, we request cooperation from drivers on the roads in the face of the situation.

For his part, the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado López, continues to monitor hospital institutions to ensure that services are not affected and provide any support.

The breakdown was reported, around 8:30 pm, in the switchyard of the Costa Sur power plant, located in Guayanilla

The fault left all of Puerto Rico without electricity service, confirmed the president of UTIER, Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, as well as the LUMA Energy conglomerate.

Jaramillo also published a video of a fire in the Costa Sur area in which the incident with the transmission line occurred.

PREPA clarified, on its Twitter account, that restoring service in all the municipalities of Puerto Rico could take about 12 hours.

At the moment, both PREPA and LUMA Energy are investigating what caused the incident that caused the general blackout.

The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport was also left without electricity service, where hundreds of passengers wait to board planes or to return home after arriving from a trip.

Fortunately, the airport has security systems, so operations should not be affected.

The director of the Municipal Office for Emergency Management (OMME), Rey Badillo Plaza, came with his staff to the Costa Sur plant to assist the Fire Department Bureau to put out the fire.

The Bureau of the Fire Department announced, around 10:00 at night, that they managed to put out the fire registered in a part of the plant.

LUMA Energy announced, around 11:00 p.m., that they had begun to restore electrical power service in various sectors of Puerto Rico.

At the moment, the authorities have not indicated if there were injuries as a result of the fire at the Costa Sur plant.

In turn, the president of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), Doriel Pagán Crespo, reported that some 100,000 customers were without service, and that agency personnel continue to make operational adjustments and check the emergency generators to continue restoring the service as soon as possible.

La Fortaleza indicated that at 7:00 am a press conference will be held in La Fortaleza to update information.