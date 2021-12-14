Classic Christmas movies: the most beautiful and famous

ORIn addition to panettone, gifts and dinners, Christmas is also synonymous with movies. And movies classics to see and review without ever getting tired.

As the timeless The Life is Beautiful (by Frank Capra) and the sweetest When love is magic – Serendipity with John Cusack. Titles that have been able to conquer, over the years, a special place in the hearts of the spectators. But here it is

Classic Christmas movies: cult titles

An armchair for two (1983)

Super classic of Christmas schedules, this priceless comedy directed by John Landis tells the bet of two old Philadelphia financiers. That replace their rampant manager, Dan Aykroyd, with a penniless crook, Eddie Murphy. Between misunderstandings, reversals and the help of the tender prostitute Ophelia, Jamie Lee Curtis, the two will become friends and take revenge on the old pranksters.

Where to see it: iTunes, Infinity, TIMVISION, CHILI. Usually on the evening of the eve it is broadcast on Italia 1.

Frozen the ice kingdom (2013)

Freely inspired by the fairy tale The Snow Queen from Hans Christian Andersen, the Disney Pixar film tells the conflicted relationship between two queen sisters. Divided since childhood due to the destructive power of one of the two. But the love between relatives will be able to melt even the most impossible ice. A modern fairy tale where female characters certainly do not need the charming prince to save his life.

Where to see it: Disney +, CHILI, Rakuten Tv, Infinity, Google Play.

Love does not go on vacation (2006)

The romantic comedy directed by Nancy Meyers parallels the story of two very different women. Amanda, Cameron Diaz, is a successful producer but allergic to love while Iris, Kate Winslet, can’t find a boyfriend shred.

Disappointed by their respective existences, for the Christmas holidays they exchange their respective houses thanks to an online ad and, unexpectedly, they find two men (Jude Law and Jack Black) able to make their hearts beat again.

Where to see it: Netflix, CHILI, Rakuten Tv, iTunes, Google Play.

Mom I missed the plane (1990)

What to do when you are 8 and parents forget to take you with them to Paris for the holidays Christmas? Simple: order pizza every night, play non-stop and enjoy the freedom. Too bad that for the little protagonist, Macaulay Culkin, two messy thieves arrive who want to rob the house. On Disney + a remake without the strength and freshness of the original.

Where to see it: Disney +, Google Play, Rakuten Tv, CHILI.

When love is magic – Serendipity (2001)

Jonathan and Sara (Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack) they meet in a department store just before Christmas. They are engaged but love at first sight breaks out between them. However, the girl decides not to see Jonathan again, entrusting the possibility of a new meeting to fate. Years pass, and even as they are about to get married, the memory of that day still haunts them. Will they find themselves in the streets of the big apple?

Where to see it? CHILI, Google Play.

Gremlins (1984)

For Christmas, young Bill receives a mogwai from his father, a very tender and hairy creature from China, later baptized Gizmo. But the delightful pet it must not be exposed to sunlight, must not eat after midnight and never get wet.

It will be enough for the boy to inadvertently break the rules for it to start the end of the world, first in the form of multiplying and then transforming the new furballs into Gremlin.

A subversive cult full of black humor directed by the genius Joe Dante.

Where to see it: CHILI, Google Play, NOW, Rakuten Tv, TIMVISION.

Love Actually – Love really (2003)

London, a few days before Christmas. Ten romantic stories intertwine seamlessly: the new Premier Hugh Grant falls in love with a girl from his staff; his sister Emma Thompson she is convinced that she is being cheated by her husband (Alan Rickman), who is actually very attracted to a colleague; a guy is in love with his friend’s girl, a couple for whom he makes the wedding video, shooting only her.

All the knots will come to roost on their own during the night of the eve.

Where to see it: Prime Video, iTunes, Rakuten Tv, CHILI.

Bastard Santa (2003)

Produced by Coen brothers, this hilarious black comedy stars Billy Bob Thornton as the alcoholic thief Willie. Together with partner in wrongdoing Marcus disguises himself as Santa Claus to take pictures with children in supermarkets. Once the job is done though, the two accomplices rob the boxes and run away with the stolen goods.

The man, however, did not deal with Thurman, problematic kid who is convinced that he is facing the real Santa Claus.

Where to see it: Prime Video, CHILI, Google Play, NOW, Rakuten Tv.

The Family Man (2000)

Jack Campbell (Nicholas Cage) he is a very rich bachelor who works on Wall Street. However, as we know, luxury does not give happiness. On Christmas morning – after holding a meeting that annoys employees – meets an angel irritated by his haste (cash) that transports him into the life that could have been if he hadn’t left his girlfriend Kate (Tea Leoni).

Modest house, modest clothes, hysterical children – it is not the reality he wants, but sent back to his old world he understands that he should recover that much pleasant and healthy he experienced. But how? First by calling Kate, who looked for him just before Cash’s joke.

Where to see it: Infinity, TIM VISION, CHILI

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

While waiting to see the film about Wonda’s past with Timothée Chalamet, it is useful to brush up on this great little cult with the unforgettable Gene Wilder. Owner of a candy factory who gives five children the chance to discover all the secrets of his magical factory.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, in 2005 Tim Burton did a disappointing remake with Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka.

Where to see it: NOW, Infinity, CHILI, Google Play.

Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Jack Skellington is the prince of the Halloween kingdom but he is tired of scaring children. For this reason, enters the kingdom of Santa Claus and kidnaps him, determined to take his place for once. He thus sets out on a journey to deliver his gifts and meet love thanks to Sally, a rag doll secretly infatuated with him.

Made in stop motion, the animated film by Tim Burton has an ace up its sleeve in the Italian version: Jack’s voice is that of Renato Zero.

Where to see it: NOW, Infinity, CHILI, Google Play.

The Life is Beautiful (1946)

Christmas movie par excellence, Frank Capra’s masterpiece is a bittersweet fairy tale starring James Stewart. Honest and unfortunate man who decides to take his own life after losing a large amount of money. An angel comes to his rescue showing him what would have happened if he had never been born. Until the moving finale where the protagonist will understand that it is still worth living.

Where to see it: Prime Video, CHILI, iTunes, Google Play.

Snake relatives (1992)

Vitriolic comedy directed by Mario Monicelli, Snake relatives takes place from Christmas Eve to New Year, those of a hyper dysfunctional family which meets every year in Sulmona to spend the holidays. At the home of elderly parents, who cause chaos when they ask to go and live with one of their children, they decide.

Nobody wants them but instead they would like the comforts of their pension, the furniture and, of course, the house that contains them. Between disagreements, envy, accusations and little big pettiness, the tragedy takes place in a hilarious way, up to the unmentionable final solution.

Where to see it: CHILI, YouTube

Miracle on 34th street (1994)

Dorey Walker is a single mother and heads the special services of a department store from New York. On the occasion of the holidays fires the man who plays Santa Claus to promote sales by choosing the old Kriss Kringle. But a gentleman who is convinced that he is the real Santa Claus. A classic that asks the viewer if it is still possible to believe in magic, but especially in dreams.

Where to see it: CHILI, TIMVISION, Rakuten Tv, Google Play.

Crystal trap (1988)

The action movie that launched Bruce Willis’ career it is certainly not a “typical” holiday film but, for those who do not remember it, it is set right on Christmas Eve.

The day when a handful of terrorists break into a skyscraper in Los Angeles, the headquarters of a multinational company, and takes thirty employees hostage. But the policeman Bruce escapes capture and starts a personal guerrilla war from inside the skyscraper.

Where to see it: CHILI, TIM VISION, Rakuten Tv

