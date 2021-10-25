Classic horror movies to see on Halloween

IMDb

Now only the old grumblers or the inevitable snobs repeat the same old story every year. That Halloween is not a local party, but only a senseless American. A successful marketing operation to get people to spend money on trick or treating and all the rest of the accompanying merchandise. All true, huh. But, after all, who cares. In the end, it’s just an off-season carnival. And anything that entertains is always welcome. Especially right now.

Perfect opportunity therefore for a list of ten classic horror movies to watch to get in the right mood. How to choose just five? Borrowing the most popular Halloween masks.

And if we can’t go out this year, no one will stop us from showing them off even on our comfortable sofa.

10 classic horror movies to watch on Halloween

1 – Halloween

Nomen omen. How can we not start from the film which is entitled as the day today?

So famous that it has had several sequels and remakes. Perhaps, even too many. Above all, none equal to the original directed by John Carpenter in 1978. The protagonist was then just twenty years old Jamie Lee Curtis who made his stage debut in this masterpiece of horror cinema. Lucky debut judging by the long subsequent career in which there will be other important titles.

He was wearing the mask of the silent and sadistic murderer Nick Castle though his face never appears as it is Tony Moran to play Michael pre madness. Both unaware, perhaps, that that character would become an icon and one of the most popular costumes for masquerades. Also simple to make since Carpenter trivially bought a mask of the captain Kirk from Star Trek on Hollywood Boulevard, he sprayed it white and widened the eye holes.

Add a blue workman’s overalls and a pair of black boots, a kitchen knife and the horror served. Last curiosity: the name Michael Meyers was Carpenter’s homage to the European distributor of his second film.

2 – Zombies (Dawn of the Dead)

1978 was a golden year for horror cinema. From that annus mirabilis comes the second title on this list. And another favorite costume for Halloween night. Distributed in Italy with the explicit title Zombies, the film is the second of the original trilogy dedicated by George A. Romero to the living dead. After the progenitor Night of the Living Dead, Romero takes us to a world where his beloved creatures have won. No longer the night, therefore, but the dawn. Concept that was clear from the original title Dawn of the Living Dead and which, on the other hand, is completely lost in the Italian version.

Romero’s zombies are still the classic ones inspired by voodoo myths. They move slowly and are hungry for human flesh, but, as in the first film, the director takes advantage of it launch a far from veiled criticism of American society. It is no coincidence that the action takes place in a shopping center surrounded by the living dead who are attracted to you in the same way as to the living. And it will be right the greed of other survivors to generate the final chaos. The fast and far more aggressive zombies will come after 28 days later by Danny Boyle e World War Z with Brad Pitt and TV series like Black Summer or the mix of zombies – Korean vampires Kingdom. But everyone will have to thank Romero.

3 – Bram Stoker’s Dracula

If Michael Meyers (and his different twin Jason Voorhees of Friday 13) and zombies are creatures that have become famous thanks to cinema, vampires exist in the horror imaginary since the gothic romanticism of nineteenth-century novels. And it is, therefore, as a sign of gratitude, that in this list, we insert the film that most remains faithful to the book from which it all began. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1992, Bram Stoker’s Dracula is a fairly faithful transposition of the original written by Bram Stoker in 1897. Faithful as much as possible since that of the Irish writer was an epistolary novel and, therefore, not as simple to reproduce in a linear product as the plot of a film must be.

Operation that still succeeds well in Coppola who captures the spirit of the different characters and guesses their staging thanks to a cast that unites already famous actors such as Anthony Hopkins and Tom Waits to young people who would have made their way like Gary Oldman, Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder and Sadie Frost. Unforgettable obviously the three brides of Dracula played by Monica Bellucci, Michaela Bercu and Florina Kendrick. Coppola’s Dracula is refined and bloodthirsty, fascinating and monstrous, in love and cruel. Nothing to do with the vampire’s languid drift Twilight or of those aesthetes of Interview with the vampire or with the heroic knight of the most recent Dracula Untold with Luke Evans. If you want the real Dracula, ask Coppola.

4 – The Ring

Another round, another horror. Which was born in Korea (not indifferent forge of horror films), but reaches global success thanks to the 2002 remake with stars and stripes. Directed by Gore Verbinski, The Ring is credited with adding a new icon to the pantheon of fear. They were still there the videotapes And Naomi Watts she was not yet a diva (despite having previously worked with David Lynch on Mulholland Drive). It will be this film (which will gross a good 250 million dollars worldwide) to give her notoriety thanks to the character of the journalist who discovers the truth behind an urban legend. Story of a real horror hidden in a short and disturbing video contained in a pirate videotape. Anyone who sees it will be dead after seven days. Unless it contributes to evil by spreading it.

The protagonist of the movie and the bringer of death by exiting directly from the TV screen is Samara, a little girl killed by her adoptive parents because she is the incarnation of the purest evil. The long black hair covering the livid face of those who died of hardship and cold in a well and the white robe soiled with mud are the characteristic features of the costume. It has become so famous that it has recently also generated one of the typical phenomena that go beyond social media to end up in the real world and return to social networks themselves. By September 2019 it had spread the fashion of the Samara Challenge. Kids dressed as the character in the movie running around at night to scare unsuspecting passersby to make videos to post on YouTube. Too bad in some cases the goliardic challenge ended badly with the pranksters who have taken them from patrols organized by people who are not prone to jokes. Try to react in the same way with the Samara of The Ring!

5 – Shining

Ruthless killers, voracious zombies, blood vampires, demonic girls… what’s missing? Ghosts of course. Except that the word ghosts is, in reality, too vague as it can be declined in many of those ways that to choose univocally is impossible. Ghosts are, in fact, dangerously spiteful spirits Poltergeist or pranksters like Beetlejuice. Or the lost souls that haunt houses like in Amytiville Horror or torment innocent victims as in The Conjuring. Or those who they hide in dolls like Annabelle or are invoked by mistake through tablets to mistake for games like Oujia. Or those who have never left from certain places in waiting for the next guest to drive you crazy and drag with them. As in Shining.

Very freely inspired by Stephen King’s novel of the same name (who will not take well the freedom that the authors have granted themselves), Shining is one of the many masterpieces of Stanley Kubrick. Unable to direct anything that does not become a milestone of the kind to which he is dedicating himself, the American master dedicated himself in 1980 to giving his personal interpretation of the work of the Maine writer. Fortunately, it distorts the ending making it unforgettable. How impossible to forget is the proof of Jack Nicholson that once again enters the history of cinema thanks to a character whose madness and whose ways will be revived in a more or less explicit way in many other horror films.

6 – Hellraiser (1987)

With the disturbing Cenobites led by the charismatic master of pain Pinhead and born from the dark fantasy of Clive Barker (to which we also owe the good monsters in Cabal of 1990 and the terrifying Candyman of 1992).

7 – Nightmare (1984)

Cult movie by Wes Craven with the ironic as well as the bloodthirsty Freddy Krueger, with a burned face and clawed hand, capable of massacring its victims during the nightmares in which it drags them.

8 – The killer doll (1988)

The killer doll can be considered the progenitor of the films in which the monster has the appearance of a living puppet as is the iconic Chucky in the film directed by Tom Holland. A classic to see!

9 – The exorcist (1973)

Linda Blair memorable possessed by the devil exorcised by a tormented priest who is losing faith in this masterpiece of William Friedkin.

10 – It (1990)

Although the classic is a television miniseries (directed by Tommy Lee Wallace) and not a film for the cinema, but that cannot be missed because it would not be Halloween if there were at least someone trying to disguise themselves as Pennywise.

