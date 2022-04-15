Classic or Pop?: music can influence the autonomy of electric cars

Selecting a softer music contributes to a more harmonious driving and considerably lower consumption

Efficiency is the magic word. In the modern automobile industry, how much you consume versus what performance you get is the key that opens all doors. Not only that of the cars so that more users get on to drive them, but that of the budgets for experimentation from factories around the world.

The task of the R&D departments (Research and Development) of each brand today focus very strongly on electric vehicles, although on the way to battery propulsion there is a transition period in which making internal combustion engines less polluting is essential for the survival of the industry. Hybrid cars occupy that space and are more efficient will generate more acceptance for being an ecological option within reach of the pocket of more users.

But making them more efficient not only requires improving the combustion of thermal engines or giving more autonomy to the batteries of hybrids and electric vehicles. There are so many factors that can intervene in polluting less that at times it is hard to believe. Soundproofing, for example, is one of the areas in which many work with large investments of time and money.

At the Aubevoye Technical Center in Normandy, Renault is researching the soundproofing of its electric cars in search of making them more comfortable and efficient

Renaultfor example, has its Aubevoye Technical Centerin the Normandy region, where an area covered with 75,000 m2 in the middle of the woods, it houses a laboratory in which its electric cars are completely isolated from noise , seeking to improve the habitability of passengers and reduce noise pollution. The idea is not only to improve comfort, but contribute to a smoother driving, which will result in lower consumption.

With the same idea, KIA has carried out a joint study with the Faculty of Science, Engineering and Environment of the University of Salford in the United Kingdom, for which the behavior and its consequences were studied, several people at the command of a KIA EV6, a 100% electric car. All of them drove with different types of music playing on the vehicle’s speakers, since what they were trying to verify was how much drivers’ driving style varied in the face of various auditory stimuli.

A KIA EV6 has been the car chosen by the Korean brand in England, to make the comparative test between driving with one style of music and another completely opposite

The car was equipped with a Premium sound system with 14 audio outputs. none of them had previously driven an electric car, and they had to travel the same path of 30 kilometers. During the test, it issued a fixed playlist with different music genres and popular songs.

The conclusion of the study was that music can have “dramatic influence” in vehicle driving mode, and in the case of electric cars, this translates into better or worse battery performance and autonomy. It was discovered that classical music offers the best scope as trial participants drove up to four times more efficiently while listening Beethoven compared to other musical genres. At the same time, pop songs with a higher tempo, such as The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”showed that generate a more energetic driving stylewhich resulted in a car twice as inefficient.

Selecting Beethoven’s 9th Symphony has been four times more efficient than Pop music

This information, in addition to verifying the performance of the battery charge on each trip, also took the reference of the behavior of the heart of the drivers. According to measurements, while listening to Beethoven, the driver’s heart rate reached an average of 111 beats per minute, while listening to The Weeknd, the value jumped to 171 beats/minute.

Technically, in cars the difference was much more noticeable. listening to the Beethoven’s 9th Symphony the was consumed 7.7% of autonomy, while with the song of The Weeknd consumption was 23.6% and a third option was taken with the theme “Hello” by Adelewhere the value was 13.3%.

The way you drive affects the consumption of more energy or fuel in all vehicles equally. That makes autonomy measurements are always relative offered by the manufacturers of any brand, because If a driver when accelerating presses up to a maximum of 20% of the pedal at the exit of a corner and another accelerates 80%, the consumption will be higher. The same is true if driving, whether automatic or manual, generates more gear changes than if instead it is smoother at constant speed. What is new thanks to this study is verifying that the music that is being listened to can so significantly affect the performance of a car.

