classic Sandra Bullock Disney+

It’s a shame that Sandra Bullock announced his indefinite retirement from Hollywood productionssince she genuinely established herself as one of the greatest representatives of American cinema with hits such as At maximum speed (1994), A possible dream (2009), Special Corps (2013), Miss Sympathy (2000) and The Proposal (2009), which is the new member of the Disney Plus catalog as of May 13, 2022.

This fun film is one of the classics of today’s romantic comedy, where Sandra makes an incredible duo with Ryan Reynolds, recognized for his performance as Deadpool, Marvel’s enigmatic antihero. Being one of the romantic movies of the first decade of the 2000s, it repeats the formula of: love is born from hatewhich had already been seen in movies like 27 dresses.

As if that were not enough, the cast is complemented by Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, Oscar Núñez (the famous multipurpose stripper, Ramón), Malin Åkerman and the multiple winner of the Emmy award for best actress, Betty White, who passed away on December 31, 2021but that will remain engraved in the memories of many of us for his participation in the Golden Girls, as well as in the enigmatic scene of the forest dance with Sandra Bullock in The Proposal.

Sandra Bullock’s only awkward nude scene

At the end of 2021, the actress recalled during an interview with Adam Ray on the About Last Night podcast, the awkward moment behind the scenes of the nude scene she had with Reynolds during the film, where she recounted that they both had flesh-colored duct tape on her private parts, the “hair was strategically over her nipples, and Ryan’s little friend… well, not little. I didn’t look at it!” added the actress with a laugh.

Once the scene was over, Sandra remembers that neither she nor Raynolds could move, and director Anne Fletcher suddenly yelled at Ryan, “we can see your scrotum,” and all eyes suddenly went straight to that area. Both actors had been friends for years, so for Bullock it was very uncomfortable the moment when all the attention turned to his nudity, and that strange human reaction began where inevitably your brain directs all attention to one place.

too unfair criticism

The Proposal suffered an effect similar to that of the Scooby-Doo saga (2002-04) directed by James Gunn, which even though they have become great favorites with the audience, critics ‘hit them hard’ at the time, and not even the cast was able to salvage that note, as critics rated the Reynolds-starring film with 45% approval, while the audience didn’t give it more than 70% either.

Most critics allude to the simple formula of the film, which was already well known at the time, comparing it more to a “blind date from hell than a nice romantic comedy” in the words of critic Michael Compton. However, just like the writer of these lines, ‘your palate is not so strict’ and you may find in The Proposal an entertaining film that elicits a couple of laughs and generally fulfills what a romantic comedy can offer.

The Oscar-winning actress remembers that she only accepted the scene because it was humiliating and funny, and knowing that she was with someone she trusted, it was the right time to do it. Fortunately for all of us who are fans of the iconic actress, this movie can be played non-stop on Disney +. @worldwide