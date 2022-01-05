classic smartphones are officially dead – Nerd4.life

The classic smartphones of the manufacturer BlackBerry they are officially dead from today 4 January 2022. We are talking about all those moved by the BlackBerry OS, which can no longer be used for calls, text messages, surfing the web and emergency functions. In fact, they have become unusable.

BlackBerry had announced the end date of the support of its old smartphones in September 2020. This is one of the restructuring phases of the company, which in recent years has implemented a decisive business change towards solutions related to corporate IT security.

BlackBerry has been an industry behemoth of the mobile phone for years, so much so that some of its phones have become practically iconic, especially in the United States (less so in our part of the world). Like many other companies, however, it too has been marginalized by the market for new smartphones, born with the first iPhone Apple in 2007, which completely changed the paradigms of the industry. Little by little, BlackBerry’s market shares have been pulverized, making a decisive change necessary to avoid bankruptcy.

Attempts to relaunch the smartphone market with Android solutions have not been lacking, but they have been quite in vain and have failed to reach the general public. Hence the entry into the cybersecurity market and the abandonment of its old flagship sector.