Classical music on the Bonci stage with Karl Heinz-Schütz’s flute narrating Mozart Events in Cesena

Monday 31 January (9.00 pm) classical music returns as protagonist on the stage of the Bonci Theater in Cesena: Karl Heinz-Schütz, first flute of Wiener Philarmoniker and Wiener Staatsoper, he is the soloist and conductor of a program dedicated to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, The Magic of the Flute, with the chamber ensemble of the “Bruno Maderna” Conservatory.

Guided by the enchanting sonority of this instrument, the journey of the young musician with his mother, in 1778, to Paris via Mannheim is retraced during the evening, during which he composed two concertos for solo flute and orchestra, K 313 and K 314, for arrive at the end of the extraordinary artistic and aesthetic path of Wolfgang Amadeus, who in 1791 dedicated Die Zauberflöte to the flute. The Magic Flute, the last play, is a fairy tale that narrates the victory of good over evil, the journey from darkness to light: it is in the representation of this initiation rite that the flute becomes the musical and symbolic instrument for Mozart , which guides the achievement of the truest humanity.

Karl-Heinz Schütz, Austrian, is the first flute of both the Wiener Philarmoniker and the Wiener Staatsoper. He held the same role in the Stuttgarter Philharminker for four years and was an element of the Wiener Symphoniker from 2005 to 2011. Born in Innsbruck and raised in Landeck, Tyrol, he received his musical education at the Landeskonservatorium in Vorarlberg (with Eva Amsler), at Conservatoire National Supérior de Musique of Lyon (with Philippe Bernold) and with Auréle Nicolet in Switzerland. He won first prize at the Carl Nielsen International Music Competition in 1998 and at the International Flute Competition Krakow in 1999. He has performed in Europe and Japan and as a soloist he has been invited by conductors such as Daniel Baremboim, Fabio Luisi, Yakov Kreizberg, Dmitrij Kitajenko and Bertrand de Billy. He is also an avid chamber musician and member of various ensembles with a repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary. In 2013 he entered the place of Wolfgang Shulz in the Ensemble Wien-Berlin and in the Wiener Ring Ensemble.

He has participated in international festivals in Salzburg, Bregenz, Graz, Montpellier, Rheingau, Prague. He is flute professor at the Musik und Kunst Privatuniversitat Wien and has held several guest chairs. He holds masterclasses throughout Europe. Very active artist under the recording profile, he collaborates in particular with Camerata Tokyo, for which his CDs of Mozart, Prokoffiev and Brahms have been published.

He is the artistic director of Horizonte Landeck.

Information

Ticket office from Monday to Saturday excluding holidays from 10.00 to 14.00; on performance days also open from 17.00 to 19.00, then from 20.00 until the start of the show. Sundays of daytime performance open from 2.30pm.

info@teatrobonci.it | cesena.emiliaromagnateatro.com | www.vivaticket.it

Tickets from 12 to 21 euros.

Until March 31, 2022, as defined in the Legislative Decree of 12/24/2021 n.221, admission to the theater to attend the shows is allowed only with FFP2 mask and with a reinforced Green Pass. At the entrance, the room staff in charge will ask to show the digital or paper QR code, as well as to wear a mask. For children under 12 there is no obligation of the Green Pass.