Classics in Liguilla? This is how the National, Tapatío and Regio can be given

The most exciting stage in each Mexican soccer tournament is very close to beginning and without a doubt Closing League 2022 looks quite attractive, because with some combinations in the Repechage they could give several classics in the Quarter finals.

The America vs Chivas could be one of the duels that could be enjoyed in the first stage of the Fiesta Grande, but it could also be given the Classic Tapatio, Classic Royal and until the Young Classic.

Combinations for the National Classic

For the National Classic to take place in the Quarterfinals of Clausura 2022 it takes that Puebla loses in the Repechage and, of course, for Guadalajara to defeat Pumas on the field of the Akron Stadium.

Combinations for the Classic Tapatío

In case that Puebla, Chivas and Monterrey manage to overcome the Clausura 2022 Repechage, Mexican soccer could enjoy two classics, one of them would be starring Chivas and Atlaswhich would cause Cruz Azul and América not to face each other in the Quarterfinals.

Combinations for the Royal Classic

In the event that there is a duel between the Rojiblancos and the Rojinegros, this would cause another edition of the call to be carried out. Classic Royalsince Rayados would qualify in seventh place and therefore Tigres would be measured for the ticket to the Semifinals.

Combinations for the Young Classic

Among all the possible combinations in the Repechage, there is the possibility that in the Quarterfinals they will face America and Cruz Azulfor this to dry first The Machine must defeat the Necaxa and wait for both Chivas, Puebla and Monterrey do not qualify.

The duels of the Clausura 2022 Repechage